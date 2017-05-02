Marriott Expands Modular Construction Initiative

|
Marriott is expanding its drive to use modular
construction of hotels in North America, saying it expects to sign
50 hotel deals in 2017 that incorporate prefabricated guestrooms
or bathrooms – more than 10% of the Select Brand signings expected
for the region this year.
With the
modular process, hotel guestrooms and/or bathrooms are
manufactured away from the hotel site in a climate-controlled factory. Once made, the prefabricated units get transported to the
hotel site, where the hotel’s base podium has already been built. The units get stacked into place by crane, at which point workers
complete the building on-site including electrical, plumbing and
other finishing work. Unlike traditional methods, this process
avoids time-consuming challenges that can delay construction such as skilled labor shortages and poor weather.
“Construction is the next frontier for
innovation, and modular is leading the way,” said Eric Jacobs,
Marriott International’s Chief Development Officer of Select
Brands, North America. “By working with our pre-approved modular partners,
owners can open hotels faster, put associates to work earlier and
generate revenues sooner. It’s another example of Marriott’s focus
on optimizing our partners’ return on investment.”
Though more
common in Europe and Asia, the modular method is gaining new
attention in the U.S. as construction demand across the country
eclipses the number of available skilled workers in all real
estate classes.
Marriott began researching modular construction in
2014 by identifying companies that could potentially manufacture
hotel spaces. After a rigorous selection process, Marriott then
launched its pilot modular initiative at its 2015 CONNECT
conference. Since then, the company has spent time working with
select owners who were early adopters of modular construction for
their projects, as well as educating lenders about financing such
projects.
“We believe the modular process will be a game
changer for our valued development partners, especially during a
time when labor shortages can be a challenge to timely openings,”
said Karim Khalifa, Marriott International’s Senior Vice President
of Global Design Strategies. “As modular construction gains
popularity and acceptance in the hotel industry, costs can also
decrease over time.”
So far,
Marriott has opened one hotel under its modular initiative – the
97-room Folsom Fairfield Inn & Suites in Folsom, California
(pictured).
This hotel features the work of Guerdon, which is based in
Boise, Idaho. At its Boise plant, Guerdon produced units that
contained two fully outfitted rooms – including bed, desk and
toilet – plus a connecting corridor. The units were then
transported to Folsom for completion. The hotel opened two months
ahead of time, enabling the owner to generate revenue sooner than
anticipated.
Marriott has four more hotels in various
stages of construction under this initiative, including a
Courtyard in Pullman, Washington, and an AC Hotel in Oklahoma
City, both of which are set to open in the second quarter. The
other two expected to open later this year are AC Hotels in
Louisville and Chapel Hill.
