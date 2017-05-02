Jet Airways to Launch Chennai - Paris and Bengaluru - Amsterdam

India’s Jet Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights between Chennai and Paris as well as from Bengaluru to Amsterdam. The launch of these new routes will enable passengers to travel to destinations in Europe and North America with codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines. Commencing 29 October 2017, Jet Airways flight 9W 236 will depart from Bengaluru at 02:25 and arrive at Amsterdam at 08:35. On the return leg, flight 9W 235 will depart from Amsterdam at 10:50 to arrive at Bengaluru at 00:40. The flights will be operated in conjunction with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines, with each airline placing their respective codes on the service. On the same day, Jet Airways 9W 128 will depart from Chennai at 01:45 and arrive into Paris at 08:10. Departing from Paris at 10:10, Jet Airways 9W 127 will return to Chennai at 00:15 hrs. Both Air France and Delta Air Lines will be codeshare partners on these flights. Jet Airways will operate a daily service between Bengaluru-Amsterdam, while the flight between Chennai-Paris will be operated five days per week. The new flights will complement the airline’s existing direct operations from Delhi and Mumbai to Amsterdam and onwards to Toronto as well as direct flights from Mumbai to Paris. Gaurang Shetty, Whole time Director, Jet Airways, said, “Providing guests with a greater choice of travel destinations and connectivity options is an important differentiating factor which sets us apart from our competition. Demand for enhanced connectivity to global destinations is on the rise from South India and increasingly from corporate travelers. We are sure our guests will welcome the introduction of these new flights, and choose to travel with us and experience the best in flight hospitality on offer by India’s premiere international airline.” Jet Airways will deploy the Airbus A330 aircraft on the route. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video and What’s Going to Happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok Hotel? HD Video Interview with GM as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts. See other recent news regarding: TAG.