Jet Airways to Launch Chennai - Paris and Bengaluru - Amsterdam

India’s Jet Airways has unveiled plans to launch flights
between Chennai and Paris as well as from Bengaluru to
Amsterdam.
The launch of these new routes will enable
passengers to
travel to destinations in Europe and North America with
codeshare partners Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta
Air Lines.
Commencing 29 October 2017, Jet Airways
flight 9W 236 will depart from Bengaluru at 02:25 and arrive at
Amsterdam at 08:35. On the return leg, flight 9W 235
will depart from Amsterdam at 10:50 to arrive at
Bengaluru at 00:40.
The flights will be operated in
conjunction with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Delta Air Lines,
with each airline placing their respective codes on the service.
On the same day, Jet Airways 9W 128 will depart from
Chennai at 01:45 and arrive into Paris at 08:10. Departing from Paris at 10:10, Jet Airways 9W 127
will return to Chennai at 00:15 hrs.
Both Air France and
Delta Air Lines will be codeshare partners on these flights.
Jet Airways will operate a daily service between
Bengaluru-Amsterdam, while the flight between Chennai-Paris will
be operated five days per week.
The new flights will complement
the airline’s existing direct operations from Delhi and Mumbai to
Amsterdam and onwards to Toronto as well as direct flights from
Mumbai to Paris.
Gaurang Shetty, Whole time Director, Jet
Airways, said, “Providing guests with a greater choice of travel
destinations and connectivity options is an important
differentiating factor which sets us apart from our competition.
Demand for enhanced connectivity to global destinations is on the
rise from South India and increasingly from corporate travelers.
We are sure our guests will welcome the introduction of these new
flights, and choose to travel with us and experience the best in
flight hospitality on offer by India’s premiere international
airline.”
Jet Airways will deploy the Airbus A330 aircraft
on the route.
