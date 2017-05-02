TravelNewsAsia.com
Ilyushin Finance Orders One More Bombardier Q400 for Jambojet

Ilyushin Finance Co. (IFC) has converted an option on one Bombardier Q400 aircraft to a firm order.

The Moscow-based leasing company, now with two Q400 on firm order, has successfully concluded a leasing agreement with Jambojet Limited (Jambojet) of Kenya for both aircraft.

“This agreement for these next generation turboprops signifies a key development in IFC’s international leasing business,” said Alexander Rubtsov, Director General, IFC. “The demand for high-performance turboprops, such as the Q400, continues to expand and we are pleased to enter into this new lease with Jambojet.”

Jambojet Q400

Jambojet is expected to take delivery of the first leased Q400 aircraft this month, and the second aircraft later this year.

 The delivery of these two aircraft will increase the fleet of Q Series turboprops in Africa to over 120 aircraft including about 70 Q400 aircraft.

“We are impressed with the level of professionalism that IFC exhibited throughout the process that led to this first agreement, and are delighted to have found a trusted and reliable partner to support our development plans,” said Willem Hondius, Chief Executive Officer, Jambojet. “The Q400 aircraft’s performance has exceeded our expectations on all fronts. With its low operating costs and best-in-class passenger experience, the Q400 turboprop has helped us optimize and expand our operations and is undeniably the backbone of Jambojet’s growth strategy.” 

