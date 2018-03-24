Finnair to Increase Capacity to Several Lapland Airports

|
Finnair has confirmed that it will increase
capacity to several Lapland airports for the winter 2017 season.
Between 1 January and 24 March 2018,
Finnair will add four weekly frequencies to Rovaniemi operating on
Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, operating the route up
to five times daily from Helsinki.
Kuusamo will see a 23% growth in seat capacity
with three additional weekly frequencies operating on Mondays,
Saturdays and Sundays.
The flights will be operated mostly with
Embraer 190 aircraft.
In addition, the daily triangle flight which was
operated between Helsinki, Ivalo and Kittilä in the afternoon
during the last winter season, will now be operated as non-stop
flights on both the Helsinki-Ivalo and Helsinki-Kittilä routes.
The flights will be operated with a mix of Airbus aircraft.
“Lapland has been attracting hundreds of thousands of
international tourists every year and the interest continues to
grow steadily,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at
Finnair. “At present, the number one destinations in our network
amongst Chinese tourists have been in northern Finland during the
winter months. The past winter seasons have been particularly
successful and we have increased our winter capacity to Lapland by
nearly 140,000 seats over the past four years.”
Lapland is
best known for offering a range of winter activities from ice
fishing, sighting of Northern Lights and skiing to husky safaris
and reindeer sleigh rides.
Finnair connects travellers via Helsinki to five Lapland
airports with several weekly connections, and timetables designed
to support smooth connections from Europe, Asia and North America.
During the winter 2017 season, Finnair will also operate new
non-stop flights to Lapland airports from London Gatwick, Paris
and Zurich. In total, Finnair will be adding approximately 57,000
seats to its winter capacity in Lapland compared to the previous
winter 2016 season.
