[HD video and podcast below] In March 2017, Dusit signed an agreement with the Crown Property Bureau to continue leasing the plot of land at the intersection of Silom Road and Rama 4 on which the Dusit Thani Bangkok is located.

The lease was extended by 30 years, with the right to extend for another 30.

Dusit Thani, together with its partner, Central Pattana (CPN), also plan to use an additional plot of almost 24 rai to build a mixed-use real estate development that will feature an hotel, residences, retail areas, office space and what has been described as a “large green space”.

But what exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like?

In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes.

The interview took place in a suite at The Dusit Thani Bangkok on 28 April 2017.

Future of The Dusit Thani Bangkok - Interview with Sukanya Janchoo, GM

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation @ WTTC Global Summit 2017 - HD Video as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.



See other recent news regarding: Dusit, Dusit Thani, Bangkok, GM, General Manager.