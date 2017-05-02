The lease was extended by 30 years, with the
right to extend for another 30.
Dusit Thani, together with its partner, Central
Pattana (CPN), also plan to use an additional plot of almost 24
rai to build a mixed-use real estate development that will feature
an hotel, residences, retail areas, office space and what has been
described as a “large green space”.
But what exactly is going to happen to The Dusit
Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff,
when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be
like?
In this exclusive HD video interview with
Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok,
Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the
hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes.
The interview took place in a suite at The Dusit
Thani Bangkok on 28 April 2017.
Future of The Dusit Thani Bangkok - Interview
with Sukanya Janchoo, GM