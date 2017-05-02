Cathay Pacific to serve Betsy Beer on more fLights

Cathay Pacific is expanding its Betsy Beer promotion to flights between Hong Kong and Europe, Canada, the United States, Japan, New Zealand and Tel Aviv. Named after “Betsy”, Cathay Pacific’s first aircraft, a Douglas DC-3 which flew passengers around the region in the 1940s and 1950s, Betsy Beer was first introduced on flights between Hong Kong and destinations in the United Kingdom – Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester – in March, while services to Australia followed suit in April. Betsy Beer, which the airline has produced in partnership with Hong Kong Beer Co, will be served to First and Business Class passengers onboard all flights between Hong Kong and Europe (except the United Kingdom) throughout May and June; on services to and from Canada and the United States during July and August; on flights to and from Japan between September and October; and on services to and from New Zealand and Tel Aviv throughout November and December. In addition to designated Cathay Pacific flights, Betsy Beer will be available at selected Hong Kong restaurants and bars including Kowloon Taproom, Zhang Men Craft Brewery, The Globe, Coedo Taproom and Corner Stop Bar & Cafe, while stocks last. It will also be available for online purchase within Hong Kong through Deli Delight. Cathay Pacific General Manager Marketing, Loyalty Programme & CRM Julian Lyden said, “We highly value our customers’ feedback and the message has been very clear: they want to enjoy Betsy Beer on more and more of our services and we are delighted to make this happen. The reception Betsy Beer has received since its launch has been overwhelmingly positive and we are thrilled to extend the promotion. Betsy Beer is a great example of what we mean by ‘travelling well’. It is a beautifully crafted product designed purely with the traveller, and beer lover, in mind.” The inclusion of “Dragon Eye” fruit is a unique characteristic of Betsy Beer. Known for its aromatic properties, the fruit adds to the round, rich, textural properties that make the beer distinctive. This flavour is enhanced further by the inclusion of a small component of New Territories’-sourced honey in the brewing process, giving the beer floral notes, while the use of Fuggle, a revered hop and a mainstay of traditional British craft ales, lends it an earthy and full-bodied flavour.

