Cathay Pacific to serve Betsy Beer on more fLights

|
Cathay Pacific is expanding its Betsy Beer
promotion to flights between Hong Kong and Europe, Canada, the
United States, Japan, New Zealand and Tel Aviv.
Named after “Betsy”, Cathay Pacific’s first
aircraft, a Douglas DC-3 which flew passengers around the region
in the 1940s and 1950s, Betsy Beer was first introduced on flights
between Hong Kong and destinations in the United Kingdom –
Heathrow, Gatwick and Manchester – in March, while services to
Australia followed suit in April.
Betsy Beer, which the
airline has produced in partnership with Hong Kong Beer Co, will be
served to First and Business Class passengers onboard all flights
between Hong Kong and Europe (except the United Kingdom)
throughout May and June; on services to and from Canada and the
United States during July and August; on flights to and from Japan
between September and October; and on services to and from New
Zealand and Tel Aviv throughout November and December.
In
addition to designated Cathay Pacific flights, Betsy Beer will be
available at selected Hong Kong restaurants and bars including
Kowloon Taproom, Zhang Men Craft Brewery, The Globe, Coedo Taproom
and Corner Stop Bar & Cafe, while stocks last. It will also be
available for online purchase within Hong Kong through Deli
Delight.
Cathay Pacific General Manager
Marketing, Loyalty Programme & CRM Julian Lyden said, “We highly
value our customers’ feedback and the message has been very clear:
they want to enjoy Betsy Beer on more and more of our services and
we are delighted to make this happen. The reception Betsy
Beer has received since its launch has been overwhelmingly
positive and we are thrilled to extend the promotion. Betsy Beer
is a great example of what we mean by ‘travelling well’. It is a
beautifully crafted product designed purely with the traveller,
and beer lover, in mind.”
The inclusion of “Dragon Eye” fruit is a unique
characteristic of Betsy Beer. Known for its aromatic properties,
the fruit adds to the round, rich, textural properties that make
the beer distinctive. This flavour is enhanced further by the
inclusion of a small component of New Territories’-sourced honey
in the brewing process, giving the beer floral notes,
while the use of Fuggle, a revered hop and a mainstay of
traditional British craft ales, lends it an earthy and
full-bodied flavour.
