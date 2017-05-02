TravelNewsAsia.com
Etihad Airways Launches Stopover in Abu Dhabi Campaign

Etihad Airways has thrown down the gauntlet to the millions of travellers who transit through its Abu Dhabi home, by challenging them to experience a host of activities throughout the Emirate in just two days.

 The ‘48-Hour Challenge’ is part of Etihad Airways’ wider stopover campaign promoting Abu Dhabi as a ‘holiday within a holiday’ for travellers flying through the airline’s hub.

 “The launch of Etihad Airways’ comprehensive stopover program reinforces what we who live in this wonderful city have known for so long – that Abu Dhabi is a cosmopolitan, dynamic and thrilling destination packed with opportunities for all visitors, whether they are looking for adventure, culture, or a relaxing beach break,” said Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways’ Chief Executive Officer. “It is our honour as the national airline of the UAE, based here in Abu Dhabi, to promote and celebrate the Emirate’s sophisticated infrastructure, the hospitality of the Emirati people, and its beautiful landscape. It is the perfect stopover destination for those flying through Abu Dhabi and an ideal domestic getaway for those living in the wider UAE.”

Abu Dhabi skyline. Image provided by Abu Dhabi Tourism & Culture Authority

The airline has also launched a special competition to promote its stopover program. Until the end of 2017, Etihad Airways will be giving away 500 prizes to members of the public who take up the 48-Hour Challenge and who post their experiences on Instagram using the hashtag #EtihadChallenge. The amazing prizes on offer range from 24-carat gold spa treatments to desert safari trips.

Etihad Airways’ Abu Dhabi stopover options include 2-for-1 deals on hotels and various activities. Guests who book a two-night stay from a choice of over 60 participating hotels in Abu Dhabi will receive the second night free. Business Class guests receive a complimentary night’s stay, while First Class guests receive two free nights. Guests in The Residence cabin will be treated to two nights at the luxurious Emirates Palace hotel.

Some of the many activities available on the Abu Dhabi 48-Hour Challenge include:

· A tour in a slingshot
· Racing in a supercar
· Cycling around the Formula 1 track
· Speeding down a waterslide at Yas Waterworld
· Boarding a superyacht
· Buying a suit
· Enjoying tea on the observation deck at Jumeirah at Etihad Towers
· Skiing the desert sands on a snowboard
· Tasting Black Truffle Pizza
· Camel trekking
· Taking a drive on the desert sand dunes
· Learning to belly dance
· Dining in the desert
· Sleeping under the stars
· Teeing off at Saadiyat Beach Golf Club
· Riding the Formula Rossa at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi
· Eating a local delicacy
· Kayaking through the mangroves
· Flying a falcon
· Haggling at the souk
· Visiting the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque
· Enjoying a gold leaf facial
· Partying at Iris Yas Island

