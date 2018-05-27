Thomas Cook Airlines to Launch Manchester - Seattle Flights

Thomas Cook Airlines has unveiled plans to launch flights between Manchester, England, and Seattle, USA from 27 May 2018. With prices to the USA from £399 return, tickets include free checked-in baggage (up to 23kg) as well as meals and inflight entertainment on seat-back screens with a choice of free and paid-for premium content, featuring more than 30 movies and 50 TV shows. “We are proud to be continuing our expansion to the USA by launching Seattle as a new destination next year. Our German Condor operation has served Seattle for many years and the year-round service has been really popular with our passengers”, said Christoph Debus, CEO Thomas Cook Group Airline. “We work closely with partner airlines, allowing us to connect customers to 90 destinations within the USA. Alaska Airlines, based in Seattle is an important partner offering our customers even more choice to the likes of British Columbia, Alberta, Alaska and Hawaii.” The Seattle flights follow Thomas Cook Airlines' recent introduction of San Francisco (SFO) flights and the year-round service to New York (JFK) from Manchester. Collette Roche, Interim Managing Director at Manchester Airport, said, “To secure a direct route to Seattle is further testament to the role Manchester Airport plays in the North and UK as a whole. We now offer more than a dozen direct destinations to the USA, meaning we have grown the number of seats on sale to US destinations at a greater rate than any other UK airport this year. This is hugely positive news for the 22m passengers in our catchment area – which spans from Scotland to the Midlands and Merseyside to Yorkshire, and the millions of people a year who connect to our long haul network from locations across the UK and Europe.”

