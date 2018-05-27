Thomas Cook Airlines to Launch Manchester - Seattle Flights

|
Thomas Cook Airlines has unveiled plans to
launch flights between Manchester, England, and Seattle, USA from
27 May 2018.
With prices to the USA from £399
return, tickets include free checked-in
baggage (up to 23kg) as well as meals and inflight entertainment
on seat-back screens with a choice of free and paid-for premium
content, featuring more than 30 movies and 50 TV shows.
“We
are proud to be continuing our expansion to the USA by launching
Seattle as a new destination next year. Our German Condor
operation has served Seattle for many years and the year-round
service has been really popular with our passengers”, said
Christoph Debus, CEO Thomas Cook Group Airline. “We work closely
with partner airlines, allowing us to connect customers to 90
destinations within the USA. Alaska Airlines, based in Seattle is
an important partner offering our customers even more choice to
the likes of British Columbia, Alberta, Alaska and Hawaii.”
The Seattle flights follow Thomas Cook Airlines' recent
introduction of San Francisco (SFO) flights and the year-round service to
New York (JFK) from Manchester.
Collette Roche, Interim Managing Director at
Manchester Airport, said, “To secure a direct route to Seattle is
further testament to the role Manchester Airport plays in the
North and UK as a whole. We now offer more than a dozen direct
destinations to the USA, meaning we have grown the number of seats
on sale to US destinations at a greater rate than any other UK
airport this year. This is hugely positive news for the
22m passengers in our catchment area – which spans from Scotland
to the Midlands and Merseyside to Yorkshire, and the millions of
people a year who connect to our long haul network from locations
across the UK and Europe.”
