Dassault Delivers 2,500th Falcon Business Jet

Dassault Aviation recently delivered its 2,500th
business jet.
The aircraft, a Falcon 900LX, was handed over at the
Little Rock Completion Center to a longtime Falcon customer based
in the United States.
The first Falcon was delivered in 1965,
and with the all-new Falcon 5X ultra wide body
twinjet set to enter the market in 2020, the Falcon line will
soon cover the complete range of large cabin business aviation
requirements, from super midsize on up.
“Over the
half century it has been in operation, the Falcon fleet has
amassed an amazing 17.8 million hours of flight time with some 1230 operators in 90 countries around the world,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “Moreover, of the
2,500 Falcons delivered to date, more than 2,100 are still flying
– which is a clear testimony to the high quality and robustness of
our Falcon aircraft and the dedication of those that support
them.”
Since 1965, Falcon jets have led the way in
introducing new technologies to business aviation: the first
supercritical wing, first head up display, first digital flight
controls, first Product Life Cycle Management modeling system.
