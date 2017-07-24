Dassault Delivers 2,500th Falcon Business Jet

Dassault Aviation recently delivered its 2,500th business jet.

The aircraft, a Falcon 900LX, was handed over at the Little Rock Completion Center to a longtime Falcon customer based in the United States.

The first Falcon was delivered in 1965, and with the all-new Falcon 5X ultra wide body twinjet set to enter the market in 2020, the Falcon line will soon cover the complete range of large cabin business aviation requirements, from super midsize on up.

“Over the half century it has been in operation, the Falcon fleet has amassed an amazing 17.8 million hours of flight time with some 1230 operators in 90 countries around the world,” said Eric Trappier, Chairman and CEO of Dassault Aviation. “Moreover, of the 2,500 Falcons delivered to date, more than 2,100 are still flying – which is a clear testimony to the high quality and robustness of our Falcon aircraft and the dedication of those that support them.”

Since 1965, Falcon jets have led the way in introducing new technologies to business aviation: the first supercritical wing, first head up display, first digital flight controls, first Product Life Cycle Management modeling system.

