Cyberbit Opens Singapore Office

Cyberbit, a leading cybersecurity solutions company, has opened an office in Singapore.

The new office will enable Cyberbit to directly support its fast-growing customer base in Singapore, and will accelerate Cyberbit’s expansion in the region, focusing on government and financial sectors.

The Singapore office is Cyberbit’s third global office.

"Singapore is a technology-driven nation who values forward-thinking products and technologies," said Adi Dar (pictured), CEO of Cyberbit. "We witness rapid adoption of our offering in the region, and our presence here is part of our dedication to working closely with local government and industry to strengthen cybersecurity across all sectors."

Cyberbit solutions empower enterprises to detect advanced threats in seconds, protect critical infrastructure, automate security operations center (SOC) workflows and train staff. With machine learning, big data and continuous technology advancements, Cyberbit maximizes protection against today’s signature-less threats and arms organizations for tomorrow’s new dimension of attack.

Cyberbit’s product suite addresses the entire incident response process from detection to remediation across IT and OT networks, and includes:

SOC 3D: streamlining incident response by using automation, orchestration and big-data powered investigation;

SCADAShield: a full-stack IT/OT security solution for industrial control networks;

Cyberbit Range: cybersecurity training and simulation platform;

EDR: endpoint detection and response based on machine learning and behavioral analysis, protecting against advanced and targeted threats, including ransomware, and providing advanced forensics and proactive hunting.

Cyberbit will be exhibiting at RSA Asia Pacific and Japan, at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on 26 to 28 July at booth #G1.



See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Cyberbit, Singapore, Defence, Security, Cybersecurity.