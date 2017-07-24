TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 24 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Cyberbit Opens Singapore Office

Cyberbit, a leading cybersecurity solutions company, has opened an office in Singapore.

The new office will enable Cyberbit to directly support its fast-growing customer base in Singapore, and will accelerate Cyberbit’s expansion in the region, focusing on government and financial sectors.

The Singapore office is Cyberbit’s third global office.

Adi Dar (photo by Gilad Kavalerchik)

"Singapore is a technology-driven nation who values forward-thinking products and technologies," said Adi Dar (pictured), CEO of Cyberbit. "We witness rapid adoption of our offering in the region, and our presence here is part of our dedication to working closely with local government and industry to strengthen cybersecurity across all sectors."

Cyberbit solutions empower enterprises to detect advanced threats in seconds, protect critical infrastructure, automate security operations center (SOC) workflows and train staff. With machine learning, big data and continuous technology advancements, Cyberbit maximizes protection against today’s signature-less threats and arms organizations for tomorrow’s new dimension of attack.

Cyberbit’s product suite addresses the entire incident response process from detection to remediation across IT and OT networks, and includes:

SOC 3D: streamlining incident response by using automation, orchestration and big-data powered investigation;

SCADAShield: a full-stack IT/OT security solution for industrial control networks;

Cyberbit Range: cybersecurity training and simulation platform;

 EDR: endpoint detection and response based on machine learning and behavioral analysis, protecting against advanced and targeted threats, including ransomware, and providing advanced forensics and proactive hunting.

Cyberbit will be exhibiting at RSA Asia Pacific and Japan, at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore on 26 to 28 July at booth #G1.

See other recent news regarding: Elbit Systems, Cyberbit, Singapore, Defence, Security, Cybersecurity.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com