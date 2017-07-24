Cyberbit Opens Singapore Office

|
Cyberbit, a leading cybersecurity solutions
company, has opened an office in Singapore.
The new office will enable
Cyberbit to directly support its fast-growing customer base in
Singapore, and will accelerate Cyberbit’s expansion in the region,
focusing on government and financial sectors.
The Singapore office
is Cyberbit’s third global office.
"Singapore is a
technology-driven nation who values forward-thinking products and
technologies," said Adi Dar (pictured), CEO of Cyberbit. "We witness rapid
adoption of our offering in the region, and our presence here is
part of our dedication to working closely with local government
and industry to strengthen cybersecurity across all sectors."
Cyberbit solutions empower enterprises to detect advanced threats
in seconds, protect critical infrastructure, automate security operations center (SOC) workflows and train staff. With machine
learning, big data and continuous technology advancements, Cyberbit maximizes protection against today’s signature-less
threats and arms organizations for tomorrow’s new dimension of attack.
Cyberbit’s product suite addresses the entire
incident response process from detection to remediation across IT
and OT networks, and includes:
SOC 3D: streamlining incident
response by using automation, orchestration and big-data powered
investigation;
SCADAShield: a full-stack IT/OT
security solution for industrial control networks;
Cyberbit
Range: cybersecurity training and
simulation platform;
EDR: endpoint detection and response
based on machine learning and behavioral analysis, protecting
against advanced and targeted threats, including ransomware, and
providing advanced forensics and proactive hunting.
Cyberbit will be
exhibiting at RSA Asia Pacific and Japan, at the Marina Bay Sands
in Singapore on 26 to 28 July at booth #G1.
See other recent
news regarding:
Elbit Systems,
Cyberbit,
Singapore,
Defence,
Security,
Cybersecurity.