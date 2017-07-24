TravelNewsAsia.com
Mon, 24 July 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Cebu Pacific to Increase Flights Between Sydney and Manila

Cebu Pacific is to increase the frequency of flights between Sydney and Manila to daily from 1 December 2017 to 31 January 2018.

The airline currently operates five weekly non-stop services between Sydney and Manila.

“Cebu Pacific continues to soar high for both passenger and cargo traffic on its Sydney – Manila service,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Distribution of Cebu Pacific. “The additional frequency between the destinations reflects our commitment to reinforce the Cebu Pacific effect across one of our strongest international markets. We want to continue to offer our year-round low-fares that are affordable, accessible and available to a greater number of travellers.”

Cebu Pacific

Cebu Pacific’s added frequencies will also give its cargo capacity a welcome boost.

“The increased cargo capacity will benefit exporters and businesses who transfer products between Australia and the Philippines, as well as to onward destinations including Japan, China, Korea, the rest of Southeast Asia and Dubai,” Candice added.

To celebrate the increase in flights, Cebu Pacific is offering special fares starting from $280 one-way. The promotion is on until 28 July 2017, or until seats last, for travel from 16 November 2017 and 15 March 2018.

Philippines is home to some of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world. Palawan, Cebu and Boracay are the most well known, and as airlines continue to improve connectivity within the region and globally, tourism to these areas is only going to increase.

See other recent news regarding: Cebu Pacific, Sydney, Manila, Philippines.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com