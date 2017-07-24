Cebu Pacific to Increase Flights Between Sydney and Manila

Cebu Pacific is to increase the frequency of flights between Sydney and Manila to daily from 1 December 2017 to 31 January 2018.

The airline currently operates five weekly non-stop services between Sydney and Manila.

“Cebu Pacific continues to soar high for both passenger and cargo traffic on its Sydney – Manila service,” said Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Distribution of Cebu Pacific. “The additional frequency between the destinations reflects our commitment to reinforce the Cebu Pacific effect across one of our strongest international markets. We want to continue to offer our year-round low-fares that are affordable, accessible and available to a greater number of travellers.”

Cebu Pacific’s added frequencies will also give its cargo capacity a welcome boost.

“The increased cargo capacity will benefit exporters and businesses who transfer products between Australia and the Philippines, as well as to onward destinations including Japan, China, Korea, the rest of Southeast Asia and Dubai,” Candice added.

To celebrate the increase in flights, Cebu Pacific is offering special fares starting from $280 one-way. The promotion is on until 28 July 2017, or until seats last, for travel from 16 November 2017 and 15 March 2018.

Philippines is home to some of the most beautiful beach destinations in the world. Palawan, Cebu and Boracay are the most well known, and as airlines continue to improve connectivity within the region and globally, tourism to these areas is only going to increase.



