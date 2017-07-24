Cebu Pacific to Increase Flights Between Sydney and Manila

|
Cebu Pacific is to increase the frequency of
flights between Sydney and Manila to daily from 1 December 2017 to 31
January 2018.
The airline currently operates five
weekly non-stop services between Sydney and Manila.
“Cebu Pacific continues to soar high for both
passenger and cargo traffic on its Sydney – Manila service,” said
Candice Iyog, Vice President for Marketing and Distribution of
Cebu Pacific. “The additional frequency between the destinations
reflects our commitment to reinforce the Cebu Pacific effect
across one of our strongest international markets. We want to
continue to offer our year-round low-fares that are affordable,
accessible and available to a greater number of travellers.”
Cebu Pacific’s added frequencies will also give
its cargo
capacity a welcome boost.
“The increased cargo capacity
will benefit exporters and businesses who transfer products
between Australia and the Philippines, as well as to onward
destinations including Japan, China, Korea, the rest of Southeast
Asia and Dubai,” Candice added.
To celebrate the increase in flights, Cebu
Pacific is offering special fares starting from $280 one-way. The
promotion is on until 28 July 2017, or until seats last, for travel from
16 November 2017 and 15 March 2018.
Philippines is home to some of the most
beautiful beach destinations in the world. Palawan, Cebu and
Boracay are the most well known, and as airlines continue to
improve connectivity within the region and globally, tourism to
these areas is only going to increase.
See other recent
news regarding:
Cebu Pacific,
Sydney,
Manila,
Philippines.