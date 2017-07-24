Ascott Acquires 80% Stake in Synergy Global Housing

|
Ascott is acquiring an 80% stake in
Synergy Global Housing, a leading accommodation provider
in the U.S.
The acquisition will triple Ascott’s portfolio from
over 1,000 units to about 3,000 units in the U.S.
“Ascott has been a partner of Synergy to cross
sell our units since 2013. We see value in taking a majority stake
in Synergy to further increase the scale of our business in the
U.S. and to strengthen Ascott's lead globally,” said Mr Lee Chee Koon, Ascott’s
Chief Executive Officer. “With Synergy, it
will expand our global cross-selling and distribution network as
well as enlarge our talent pool. Ascott will also get an uplift by
over 2,000 units located predominantly in the U.S., and increase
our global portfolio to close to 70,000 units. We are confident of
surpassing our target of 80,000 units well ahead of 2020, as we
look at more opportunities to grow through investments, management
contracts, franchises and strategic alliances.”
In addition to Global Solution Centres in
Dublin, Ireland; Hyderabad, India and Singapore; Synergy has a
strong foothold in the U.S., where it leases apartments from
partners and property owners to rent to corporate clients. In
particular, this investment will give Ascott an immediate presence
and access to corporations based in Silicon Valley, which include
high-tech powerhouses boasting influence that
extends well beyond the San Francisco Bay Area.
“The U.S. is Ascott’s third
largest source market for guests. This acquisition will give us
direct access to Synergy’s corporate customers in the U.S. that
include world-renowned technology brands in the Bay Area and
beyond. In addition to providing Ascott’s corporate customers with
more accommodation options in the U.S., we will also be able to
immediately fulfill demand from Synergy’s corporate customers when
they require accommodation outside of the country. The U.S. is a
key market for Ascott and we see potential for us to expand
further in cities such as New York, Boston, Los Angeles, San
Francisco and Washington DC,” Mr Lee added
This transaction with Synergy is the latest of
Ascott’s acquisition spree to scale up its global presence. In
early July, Ascott announced its
acquisition of a majority stake
in Quest Apartment Hotels to become the largest serviced residence
provider in Australasia. In May, Ascott’s real estate investment
trust, Ascott Residence Trust, announced the acquisition of
DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York – Times Square South, adding
to its two properties in Manhattan – Sheraton Tribeca New York
Hotel and Element New York Times Square West hotel. In the same
month, Ascott acquired Hotel Central Fifth Avenue New York, which
will be rebranded to Citadines Fifth Avenue New York in 2018.
