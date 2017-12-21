AirAsia to Launch Flights Between Kuala Lumpur and Davao, Philippines

AirAsia will launch flights between Kuala Lumpur and Davao, Philippines on 21 December 2017. The airline will operate the route four times per week with Airbus A320 aircraft. The new route will be AirAsia's fourth direct route from Malaysia to Philippines after Manila, Cebu and Kalibo. The airline flew a total of 577,536 passengers in 2015 and 2016 alone. AirAsia also connects guests to other cities in Philippines including Clark, Manila, Caticlan, Kalibo, Tacloban, Palawan, Cebu and Tagbilaran. Davao City Mayor, Sara Duterte-Carpio, said, “We see Davao City as a major point of growth in the international market, especially with agriculture being the city’s largest industry. Our aim for the city is also to grow it to become a hub for financial, tourism, service and education in Mindanao. The introduction of the direct flights between Kuala Lumpur and Davao could not be more timely and is a key step in this direction to empower local players across various economic activities.” To celebrate the new route, AirAsia is offering all-in-fares from RM99 one-way for booking until 30 July 2017 for travel between 21 December 2017 and 28 August 2018. AirAsia Group CEO, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, said, “Davao has a special place in my heart. It was one of the first cities we flew to when we started our Philippines operations in 2012. In fact, Clark-Davao, which we pioneered, was one of the two maiden routes when we started AirAsia Philippines five years ago. Since then, we have worked to strengthen our network in Davao. In this year alone, we have launched new flights from Davao to Cebu, Palawan and Boracay, and enabled Fly-Thru via Cebu to international destinations such as Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.” “We believe Davao has the potential to be the international gateway for ASEAN to the southern Philippines, beginning with this new route to Kuala Lumpur. We strongly support the development of cities outside Metro Manila, and we are confident that by increasing connectivity and accessibility to affordable air travel, AirAsia can help play a role in boosting economic growth in the south. We can't do it alone and we need airports to share in the responsibility, but together we can make His Excellency President Duterte’s vision of a more prosperous Philippines come true,” added Fernandes. See also: Tony Fernandes (AirAsia) and Gary Chapman (Emirates) Talk Aviation - HD Video.

