AirAsia to Launch Flights Between Kuala Lumpur and Davao, Philippines

AirAsia will launch flights between Kuala Lumpur
and Davao, Philippines on 21 December 2017.
The airline will
operate the route four times per week with Airbus A320 aircraft.
The new route will be AirAsia's fourth direct route
from Malaysia to Philippines after Manila, Cebu and Kalibo. The
airline flew a total of 577,536 passengers in 2015 and 2016
alone. AirAsia also connects guests to other cities in
Philippines including Clark, Manila, Caticlan, Kalibo, Tacloban,
Palawan, Cebu and Tagbilaran.
Davao City Mayor, Sara Duterte-Carpio,
said, “We see Davao City as a major point of growth in the
international market, especially with agriculture being the city’s
largest industry. Our aim for the city is also to grow it to
become a hub for financial, tourism, service and education in
Mindanao. The introduction of the direct flights between Kuala
Lumpur and Davao could not be more timely and is a key step in
this direction to empower local players across various economic
activities.”
To celebrate the new route,
AirAsia is offering all-in-fares from RM99 one-way for
booking until 30 July 2017 for travel between 21 December 2017 and
28 August 2018.
AirAsia Group CEO, Tan Sri Tony Fernandes, said,
“Davao has a special place in my heart. It was one of the first
cities we flew to when we started our Philippines operations in
2012. In fact, Clark-Davao, which we pioneered, was one of the two
maiden routes when we started AirAsia Philippines five years ago.
Since then, we have worked to strengthen our network in Davao. In
this year alone, we have launched new flights from Davao to Cebu,
Palawan and Boracay, and enabled Fly-Thru via Cebu to
international destinations such as Singapore, Taipei and Seoul.”
“We believe Davao has the potential to be the
international gateway for ASEAN to the southern Philippines,
beginning with this new route to Kuala Lumpur. We strongly support
the development of cities outside Metro Manila, and we are
confident that by increasing connectivity and accessibility to
affordable air travel, AirAsia can help play a role in boosting
economic growth in the south. We can't do it alone and we need
airports to share in the responsibility, but together we can make
His Excellency President Duterte’s vision of a more prosperous
Philippines come true,” added Fernandes.
