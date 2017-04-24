Thai AirAsia Receives AOC Re-Certification from CAAT

|
Thai AirAsia has received AOC re-certification
of its ICAO standard from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand
(CAAT).
On top of affirming the airline's standards, the
re-certification also
bolsters confidence among air travel service providers and the
image of Thailand's airline industry as a whole.
Thai AirAsia's significant and leading role in
expanding Thailand's domestic aviation sector has changed travel
within the Kingdom enormously. The airline now operates at
many airports around the country, making intra-provincial travel
much safer, quicker, and often cheaper than it was previously.
Thai AirAsia has also opened up many new international routes from
secondary and even tertiary destinations giving many businesses a
much needed boost.
Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai
AirAsia, said, "Thai AirAsia, as an air travel service provider,
is determined to adhere to the utmost in international safety
standards and thus has for the past several months worked closely
with CAAT to inspect and evaluate all of its systems until they
were able to be re-certified and to reassert the airline as
Thailand's first low-fares carrier."
AOC stands for Air Operator's Certificate.
See other recent
news regarding:
AirAsia,
Thai AirAsia,
AOC,
Certification,
ICAO,
Thailand.