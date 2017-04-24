Thai AirAsia Receives AOC Re-Certification from CAAT

Thai AirAsia has received AOC re-certification of its ICAO standard from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT).

On top of affirming the airline's standards, the re-certification also bolsters confidence among air travel service providers and the image of Thailand's airline industry as a whole.

Thai AirAsia's significant and leading role in expanding Thailand's domestic aviation sector has changed travel within the Kingdom enormously. The airline now operates at many airports around the country, making intra-provincial travel much safer, quicker, and often cheaper than it was previously. Thai AirAsia has also opened up many new international routes from secondary and even tertiary destinations giving many businesses a much needed boost.

Mr. Tassapon Bijleveld, CEO of Thai AirAsia, said, "Thai AirAsia, as an air travel service provider, is determined to adhere to the utmost in international safety standards and thus has for the past several months worked closely with CAAT to inspect and evaluate all of its systems until they were able to be re-certified and to reassert the airline as Thailand's first low-fares carrier."

AOC stands for Air Operator's Certificate.

See other recent news regarding: AirAsia, Thai AirAsia, AOC, Certification, ICAO, Thailand.