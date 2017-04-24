Dorsett Gets Planning Permission to Transform Shepherd’s Bush Palladium in London

|
Dorsett Hospitality has received planning
permission from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham
Council to transform the Shepherd’s Bush Palladium into 74 new
serviced apartments, along with commercial space on the ground and
lower ground floors.
Construction is expected to begin in 2018
with completion the following year.
Dorsett will respect the history of the
Edwardian building, which dates back to 1910, by preserving the
original façade and retaining historic details under the
development.
Designed by architects, Flanagan Lawrence, the revitalised building will have eight
floors added to accommodate
a combination of one-bedroom and duplex serviced apartments.
The ground floor will feature a restaurant linked to neighbouring Dorsett Shepherds Bush and the lower ground floor
will house a café and entertainment space.
The development
will benefit from the facilities of Dorsett Shepherds Bush hotel,
which includes the popular bar ‘Jin’ in the hotel’s golden atrium,
extensive meeting space, a gym and spa, as well as two restaurants
– Pictures and Bib Gourmand recognised Shikumen.
John
Connolly, Head of UK Development at Far East Consortium, parent
company of Dorsett Hospitality International, said, “We are
delighted to have obtained planning permission to transform the
former Walkabout pub into desirable serviced apartments. The building is steeped in history and has played a pivotal role in
the history of Shepherd’s Bush. We are proud to be able to restore
its original details, most of which are covered up at present. The
new building pays homage to its past but also gives it a future
for many to enjoy for years to come.”
The development of
the Shepherd’s Bush Palladium marks an exciting period of
expansion for Dorsett Hospitality International in London as the
company continues to expand its hotel portfolio in selected
strategic regions in the United Kingdom and Europe.
Dorsett
Hospitality International opened its first London hotel, the
317-bedroom Dorsett Shepherds Bush in 2014 and will soon open its
second hotel, the 267-bedroom Dorsett City in Aldgate.
Area General Manager of Dorsett Shepherds Bush and the soon to
launch Dorsett City, Hilary Cross, will oversee the Shepherd’s
Bush Palladium developments. She said, “It is a very exciting
time for Dorsett in London and as Dorsett Shepherds Bush approaches its third anniversary, this is a timely opportunity to
enhance our existing offering and experiences we provide our guests.”
