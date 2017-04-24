Dorsett Gets Planning Permission to Transform Shepherd’s Bush Palladium in London

Dorsett Hospitality has received planning permission from the London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham Council to transform the Shepherd’s Bush Palladium into 74 new serviced apartments, along with commercial space on the ground and lower ground floors. Construction is expected to begin in 2018 with completion the following year. Dorsett will respect the history of the Edwardian building, which dates back to 1910, by preserving the original façade and retaining historic details under the development. Designed by architects, Flanagan Lawrence, the revitalised building will have eight floors added to accommodate a combination of one-bedroom and duplex serviced apartments. The ground floor will feature a restaurant linked to neighbouring Dorsett Shepherds Bush and the lower ground floor will house a café and entertainment space. The development will benefit from the facilities of Dorsett Shepherds Bush hotel, which includes the popular bar ‘Jin’ in the hotel’s golden atrium, extensive meeting space, a gym and spa, as well as two restaurants – Pictures and Bib Gourmand recognised Shikumen. John Connolly, Head of UK Development at Far East Consortium, parent company of Dorsett Hospitality International, said, “We are delighted to have obtained planning permission to transform the former Walkabout pub into desirable serviced apartments. The building is steeped in history and has played a pivotal role in the history of Shepherd’s Bush. We are proud to be able to restore its original details, most of which are covered up at present. The new building pays homage to its past but also gives it a future for many to enjoy for years to come.” The development of the Shepherd’s Bush Palladium marks an exciting period of expansion for Dorsett Hospitality International in London as the company continues to expand its hotel portfolio in selected strategic regions in the United Kingdom and Europe. Dorsett Hospitality International opened its first London hotel, the 317-bedroom Dorsett Shepherds Bush in 2014 and will soon open its second hotel, the 267-bedroom Dorsett City in Aldgate. Area General Manager of Dorsett Shepherds Bush and the soon to launch Dorsett City, Hilary Cross, will oversee the Shepherd’s Bush Palladium developments. She said, “It is a very exciting time for Dorsett in London and as Dorsett Shepherds Bush approaches its third anniversary, this is a timely opportunity to enhance our existing offering and experiences we provide our guests.”

