Qatar Airways to Launch Third Daily Flight to Bali, Indonesia

Qatar Airways has confirmed that commencing 7 May 2017, the airline will operate a third daily non-stop flight from Doha’s Hamad International Airport to Bali Denpasar.

Bali has long been a popular destination for Qatar Airways' passengers, with the airline offering its first direct service in 2014, later enhancing this to a twice daily frequency. Prior to that, Qatar Airways served the destination via a touchdown in Singapore.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “We are delighted to confirm that the Boeing 787 Dreamliner will operate the third frequency on this route, offering the very latest in design and comfort to passengers, complemented by our other wide body aircraft, the Boeing 777 and the Airbus A330.”

Flying direct to and from Bali Denpasar, the Dreamliner has a two-cabin configuration, comprising of 22 seats in Business Class and 232 Economy Class seats.

