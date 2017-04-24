Anjela Wong Joins Outrigger Resorts as Account Director - Singapore / Southeast Asia

Outrigger Resorts has appointed Anjela Wong as Account Director - Singapore/Southeast Asia.

Anjela's main task is to drive MICE business for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort.

Based in Singapore, Anjela will also represent the Outrigger brand at large, including attendance at trade shows.

Before joining Outrigger, Anjela a Singaporean national, held key roles in leading corporations and hospitality groups in Singapore.

Anjela worked as Director of Global Accounts for HelmsBriscoe 2013-2017 where her main responsibility was event venue sourcing and management. She also worked at Warwick International Hotels as Global Account Sales Director Asia Pacific, and in account management, sales and business development roles for firms such as IDeaS, eRevMax/RateTiger, Hotel Re!, and Far East Hospitality.

She will report directly to Haydee Cruz, Director of Sales & Marketing at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort with a secondary line to Danny Orjiri, Vice President for Market Development in Asia.

“Anjela is highly tuned in to the demanding event and venue needs of big companies in Asia,” said Mr Orjiri. "Her skill set is a perfect match for the magnificent Similan Ballroom meeting and conference facilities that we have at the Outrigger in Phuket.”

Anjela has a Diploma in Management Practice from the Singapore Institute of Management.



