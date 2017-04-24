Anjela Wong Joins Outrigger Resorts as Account Director - Singapore / Southeast Asia

|
Outrigger Resorts has appointed Anjela Wong as
Account Director - Singapore/Southeast Asia.
Anjela's main task is
to drive MICE business for the Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach
Resort.
Based in Singapore, Anjela will also represent the Outrigger brand
at large, including attendance at trade shows.
Before joining Outrigger, Anjela a Singaporean
national, held key roles in leading corporations and hospitality
groups in Singapore.
Anjela worked as Director of Global Accounts for HelmsBriscoe 2013-2017 where her main responsibility was event
venue sourcing and management. She also worked at Warwick International Hotels as Global Account Sales
Director Asia Pacific, and in account management, sales and
business development roles for firms such as IDeaS,
eRevMax/RateTiger, Hotel Re!, and Far East Hospitality.
She will
report directly to Haydee Cruz, Director of Sales & Marketing at
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort with a secondary line to
Danny Orjiri, Vice President for Market Development in Asia.
“Anjela is highly tuned in to the demanding
event and venue needs of big companies in Asia,” said Mr Orjiri.
"Her skill set is a perfect match for the magnificent Similan
Ballroom meeting and conference facilities that we have at the
Outrigger in Phuket.”
Anjela has a Diploma in Management Practice from the Singapore
Institute of Management.
