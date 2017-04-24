Hotels in Asia Pacific Report Q1 2017 Increase in OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, the Asia
Pacific hotel
industry reported mostly positive
results in the three key performance metrics during the first
quarter of 2017.
In local currency, Q1 2017 vs. Q1 2016, hotels
in Indonesia reported an overall increase in occupancy of 4.1% to
57.0%, ADR was up 0.2% to IDR1,015,410.47 and RevPAR increase by
4.3% to IDR578,716.49.
Indonesia’s hotel industry experienced a slight
performance rebound after a 4.1% RevPAR decline for total-year
2016. Occupancy was the main performance driver during the
quarter, as demand growth (+8.3%) doubled the rate of supply
growth (+4.1%).
In Malaysia occupancy grew by 2.2% to 65.3%, ADR
was up 4.8% to MYR373.74 and RevPAR increased by 7.2% to
MYR244.04.
Malaysia’s hotels benefitted from several
factors, including the Chinese New Year festival (28-29 January)
and the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition
(21-25 March). The Easter calendar shift from March 2016 to April
2017 also helped performance growth. Demand increased 5.1% for the
quarter, outpacing 2.9% supply growth.
In Maldives, occupancy fell by 1.0% to 69.0%,
ADR however increase by 2.3% to MVR13,044.63 and RevPAR was up
1.3% to MVR9,000.17.
RevPAR growth was moderate in Maldives despite a
10.3% increase in January. Helped by the Spring Festival Golden
Week holiday, the market saw a 32.0% rise in arrivals from
Mainland China, according to January figures from the Maldives
Ministry of Tourism. RevPAR growth for the quarter became muted
with declines in both February (-3.8%) and March (-4.2%).
