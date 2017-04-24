Bombardier Appoints Jeff Hutchinson as Chief Information Officer

|
Bombardier has appointed Jeff Hutchinson as
Chief Information Officer, reporting to John Di Bert, Senior Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer.
Jeff will be responsible for leading
Bombardier’s global IT, digital asset and cyber security
functions.
Jeff (pictured) has more than 30 years of experience
leading and transforming IT organizations at large, matrixed
companies including Honeywell, Maple Leaf Foods, SAP and Danone/Dannon.
“Jeff has the right experience and credentials
to lead our IT organization’s transformation, with a focus on
driving performance, enhancing synergies, and building a
best-in-class IT organization,” said Mr. Di Bert. “Beyond his
impressive track record, Jeff brings a customer-centric approach
to technology to Bombardier, as well as a passion for enabling
companies like ours to drive profitable growth through their
digital transformation.”
Jeff earned his BS in Business Administration
from Bryant University, a MBA from the University of New Haven, a
MS in Software Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute,
and a Doctorate in Computing from Pace University.
See other recent
news regarding:
Bombardier,
CIO,
Information,
Chief,
Canada.