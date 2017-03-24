RotorSchmiede’s VA115 Co-Axial Helicopter Prototype Receives “Permit to Fly”

|
RotorSchmiede, a company division of China’s DEA
General Aviation, has been issued with a “Permit to Fly” from LBA,
Germany’s Federal Aviation Office, for a prototype of its new
VA115 Co-axial helicopter.
It is the first in a new category
of ultra-light helicopters to receive this approval under
Germany’s Ultralight Helicopter Regulations (LTF-ULH) first
introduced at the end of 2016.
The “Permit to Fly” applies
to Prototype PT002 (registration D-MPVA) which is currently
undergoing flight testing towards European EASA CS-VLR Very Light
Aircraft Certification, supported by LBA, Oskar-Ursinus-Vereinigung
(OUV) and Deutsche Ultraleichtflugverband (DULV).
PT002 is one of
four prototypes built to date by RotorSchmiede, which have been
used in the initial development and proof of concept stages,
including component and subsystem trials and ground testing.
In addition to
eliminating the need for a conventional tail rotor and its
autorotation characteristics, the VA115’s new-generation co-axial
rotor system has been designed with innovative safety features
such as the new freewheel unit, centrifugal clutch and blade
locking system.
On reaching certification the VA115 will
be targeted globally at the sports and leisure market as a new
type of professionally built co-axial helicopter which is fun and
cost effective to own and operate.
See other recent
news regarding:
Helicopters.