Mövenpick Signs Hotel & Apartments in Muscat, Oman

Mövenpick has signed a deal with the Civil
Service Employees Pension Fund to operate its first property in
Oman’s capital city, Muscat.
Part of a design-led upscale mixed-used
development, the Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat
will capitalise on its prime location in Muscat’s commercial hub,
the Ghala District, adjacent to the Sultan Qaboos Highway and
close to the new international airport and Oman Convention &
Exhibition Centre.
Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat
will feature 274 guest rooms and suites and 50 serviced
apartments.
Facilities will include six market-oriented
F&B outlets, a rooftop restaurant, swimming pool,
meeting and event space, a ballroom, a rooftop gym with spa,
executive lounge and a residents’ lounge.
“This new
property will be a welcome addition to our already extensive
portfolio of hotels in the Middle East,” said Andreas Mattmüller,
Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East
and Africa. “With Muscat undergoing rapid development and
significant funds being invested into major tourism infrastructure
projects, the time is right to put the Mövenpick brand on the map
in this important regional city.”
Oman is considered a
market brimming with opportunities for the hospitality sector,
with some US$ 640 million ploughed into travel and tourism
projects in 2015, or 3.1% of total investment, World Travel and
Tourism Council (WTTC) statistics reveal.
In 2016, the
Sultanate was on track to receive more than 1.8 million
international tourists – a figure expected to almost double to
3.34 million by 2026.
“Oman’s tourism industry is
flourishing, and we are enormously encouraged by the government
and private sector’s commitment to exploit its true potential,”
said Amir Lababedi, Vice President Development – Middle East and
Africa. “This management agreement consolidates Mövenpick’s
position as one of the region’s leading hotel operators and marks
another milestone in our strategy to maximise our exposure in
every major Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market ... As we accelerate our regional expansion, signing
management deals at a record pace, we will certainly be seeing
more opportunities to grow our footprint in the Sultanate.”
The Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba
Muscat is scheduled to open in 2019.
