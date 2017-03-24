TravelNewsAsia.com
Fri, 24 March 2017
Mövenpick Signs Hotel & Apartments in Muscat, Oman

Mövenpick has signed a deal with the Civil Service Employees Pension Fund to operate its first property in Oman’s capital city, Muscat.

Part of a design-led upscale mixed-used development, the Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat will capitalise on its prime location in Muscat’s commercial hub, the Ghala District, adjacent to the Sultan Qaboos Highway and close to the new international airport and Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat will feature 274 guest rooms and suites and 50 serviced apartments.

Facilities will include six market-oriented F&B outlets, a rooftop restaurant, swimming pool, meeting and event space, a ballroom, a rooftop gym with spa, executive lounge and a residents’ lounge.

Bedroom at Movenpick Al Azaiba Muscat

“This new property will be a welcome addition to our already extensive portfolio of hotels in the Middle East,” said Andreas Mattmüller, Chief Operating Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Middle East and Africa. “With Muscat undergoing rapid development and significant funds being invested into major tourism infrastructure projects, the time is right to put the Mövenpick brand on the map in this important regional city.”

Oman is considered a market brimming with opportunities for the hospitality sector, with some US$ 640 million ploughed into travel and tourism projects in 2015, or 3.1% of total investment, World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) statistics reveal.

In 2016, the Sultanate was on track to receive more than 1.8 million international tourists – a figure expected to almost double to 3.34 million by 2026.

“Oman’s tourism industry is flourishing, and we are enormously encouraged by the government and private sector’s commitment to exploit its true potential,” said Amir Lababedi, Vice President Development – Middle East and Africa. “This management agreement consolidates Mövenpick’s position as one of the region’s leading hotel operators and marks another milestone in our strategy to maximise our exposure in every major Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) market ... As we accelerate our regional expansion, signing management deals at a record pace, we will certainly be seeing more opportunities to grow our footprint in the Sultanate.”

The Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat is scheduled to open in 2019.

