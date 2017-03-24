Hotels in Europe Report February 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, hotels in
Europe reported growth across the three key performance metrics
for February 2017.
In Euro constant currency and year-on-year
comparison, Europe experienced an increase in occupancy of 2.9% to
64.5%, ADR grew 1.8% to EUR100.08 while RevPAR jumped 4.7% to
EUR64.59.
In local currency, year-on-year comparison,
Hungary experienced an increase in occupancy of 12.0%
to 58.1%, ADR rose 4.8% to HUF19,919.04, and RevPAR was up by 17.3%
to HUF11,566.69.
STR analysts note that several events lifted
Hungary’s performance, including FeHoVa 2017 (Fishing, Hunting and
Arms International Exhibition, 9-12 February), the Budapest Boat
Show (23-26 February) and the Budapest Motor Festival (23-26
February).
The Netherlands experienced a 4.0% increase in
occupancy to 64.2%, ADR grew 3.5% to EUR107.27 and RevPAR: +7.7%
to EUR68.88.
Hotel performance in the Netherlands was boosted
by the ISE 2017 (Integrated Systems Europe) exhibition in
Amsterdam (7-10 February). The country’s occupancy eclipsed 80%
twice during the four-day event.
Occupancy in Switzerland fell 0.6% to
58.5%, ADR was down 7.9% to CHF229.79 while RevPAR decreased 8.5%
to CHF134.44.
February marked Switzerland’s first year-on-year
occupancy decline since August 2016. STR analysts note that Swiss
hotels performed better on weekdays than on weekends in February,
suggesting more corporate business than leisure business.
