Hotels in Europe Report February 2017 Increase in ADR, OR and RevPAR

According to data compiled by STR, hotels in Europe reported growth across the three key performance metrics for February 2017.

In Euro constant currency and year-on-year comparison, Europe experienced an increase in occupancy of 2.9% to 64.5%, ADR grew 1.8% to EUR100.08 while RevPAR jumped 4.7% to EUR64.59.

In local currency, year-on-year comparison, Hungary experienced an increase in occupancy of 12.0% to 58.1%, ADR rose 4.8% to HUF19,919.04, and RevPAR was up by 17.3% to HUF11,566.69.

STR analysts note that several events lifted Hungary’s performance, including FeHoVa 2017 (Fishing, Hunting and Arms International Exhibition, 9-12 February), the Budapest Boat Show (23-26 February) and the Budapest Motor Festival (23-26 February).

The Netherlands experienced a 4.0% increase in occupancy to 64.2%, ADR grew 3.5% to EUR107.27 and RevPAR: +7.7% to EUR68.88.

Hotel performance in the Netherlands was boosted by the ISE 2017 (Integrated Systems Europe) exhibition in Amsterdam (7-10 February). The country’s occupancy eclipsed 80% twice during the four-day event.

Occupancy in Switzerland fell 0.6% to 58.5%, ADR was down 7.9% to CHF229.79 while RevPAR decreased 8.5% to CHF134.44.

February marked Switzerland’s first year-on-year occupancy decline since August 2016. STR analysts note that Swiss hotels performed better on weekdays than on weekends in February, suggesting more corporate business than leisure business.



