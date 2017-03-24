Etihad Airways and Norland Celebrate Graduation of 2,000th Flying Nanny

Etihad Airways has celebrated the graduation of its 2000th Flying Nanny, continuing its relationship with Norland, the respected UK-based higher education college which specialises in ‘early years’ education. This Norland approved training ensures that Etihad Airways’ highly trained cabin crew members who transfer to become Flying Nannies, can combine their service and hospitality expertise with an appreciation of the childcare skills required to ensure outstanding service and inflight care for the airline’s younger guests. The bespoke training programme, devised by Norland specifically for the Etihad Airways Training Academy, provides cabin crew with the skills to support families on longhaul flights. Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways' Vice President Guest Experience, said, “Flying with a young family can be daunting, even for our most experienced guests, and the Flying Nanny role demonstrates our understanding of their needs and our unwavering commitment to making the journey as relaxing, entertaining and comfortable as possible - for both parent and child.” Flying Nannies were introduced by Etihad Airways in September 2013, and are onboard to provide an extra pair of hands and to allow parents more personal time while they entertain the children. Claire Burgess, Head of Research, Consultancy and Training at Norland, who has been delivering the training at Etihad Airways’ headquarters since the Flying Nanny initiative began, said, “This milestone reflects how successful the Flying Nanny programme has been for Etihad Airways, and it proves that Norland’s expertise continues to make a positive impact on the passenger experience.” In September 2016, the airline introduced a new Flying Nanny Kit as part of a new range of ‘Etihad Explorers’ children’s activity packs, to keep its younger guests occupied while onboard. The kit promotes greater interaction between nanny and child and contains an extensive range of fun items including Origami, games, pom-poms, flight certificates, tools for magic tricks and face-painting, and a ‘Flying Nanny stamp of approval’ which the nanny can use to reward children during their in-flight activities.

