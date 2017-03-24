Etihad Airways and Norland Celebrate Graduation of 2,000th Flying Nanny

|
Etihad Airways has celebrated the graduation of
its 2000th Flying Nanny, continuing its relationship with Norland,
the respected UK-based higher education college which specialises
in ‘early years’ education.
This Norland approved training
ensures that Etihad Airways’ highly trained cabin crew members who
transfer to become Flying Nannies, can combine their service and
hospitality expertise with an appreciation of the childcare skills
required to ensure outstanding service and inflight care for the
airline’s younger guests.
The bespoke training programme,
devised by Norland specifically for the Etihad Airways Training
Academy, provides cabin crew with the skills to support families
on longhaul flights.
Linda Celestino, Etihad Airways' Vice
President Guest Experience, said, “Flying with a young family can
be daunting, even for our most experienced guests, and the Flying
Nanny role demonstrates our understanding of their needs and our
unwavering commitment to making the journey as relaxing,
entertaining and comfortable as possible - for both parent and
child.”
Flying Nannies were introduced by Etihad Airways in
September 2013, and are onboard to provide an extra pair of hands
and to allow parents more personal time while they entertain the
children.
Claire Burgess, Head of Research, Consultancy and
Training at Norland, who has been delivering the training at
Etihad Airways’ headquarters since the Flying Nanny initiative
began, said, “This milestone reflects how successful the
Flying Nanny programme has been for Etihad Airways, and it proves
that Norland’s expertise continues to make a positive impact on
the passenger experience.”
In September 2016, the airline
introduced a new Flying Nanny Kit as part of a new range of
‘Etihad Explorers’ children’s activity packs, to keep its younger
guests occupied while onboard.
The kit promotes greater
interaction between nanny and child and contains an extensive
range of fun items including Origami, games, pom-poms, flight
certificates, tools for magic tricks and face-painting, and a
‘Flying Nanny stamp of approval’ which the nanny can use to reward
children during their in-flight activities.
