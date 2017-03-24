Record 811,804 Pax Passed Through Edinburgh Airport in February 2017

A total of 811,804 passengers passed through Edinburgh Airport in February 2017, making it the busiest February ever at a Scottish airport.

The 5.4% increase, which includes a 13.6% jump in international passengers, follows on from the recent confirmation that Edinburgh Airport is officially the UK’s fastest growing airport in terms of international passengers.

Welcoming February’s passenger figures Gordon Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive, said, “Once again our passenger numbers have broken a new record. This is further proof that the airport is continuing to service the growing demand for what is without doubt one of Europe’s leading cities. As we grow we deliver greater international connectivity for this city and for Scotland - and the benefits of our growth are felt well beyond this airport.”

There are currently 33 airlines flying 188 routes to 130 destinations from Edinburgh Airport. In 2016 12.4 million passengers travelled through the airport, an increase of 11% on 2015.

