Record 811,804 Pax Passed Through Edinburgh Airport in February 2017

|
A total of 811,804 passengers passed through
Edinburgh Airport in February 2017, making it the busiest February
ever at a Scottish airport.
The 5.4% increase, which includes a 13.6%
jump in international passengers, follows on from the recent
confirmation that Edinburgh Airport is officially the UK’s fastest
growing airport in terms of international passengers.
Welcoming February’s passenger figures Gordon
Dewar, Edinburgh Airport’s Chief Executive, said, “Once
again our passenger numbers have broken a new record. This is
further proof that the airport is continuing to service the
growing demand for what is without doubt one of Europe’s leading
cities. As we grow we deliver greater international
connectivity for this city and for Scotland - and the benefits of
our growth are felt well beyond this airport.”
There are currently 33 airlines flying 188
routes to 130 destinations from Edinburgh Airport. In 2016 12.4
million passengers travelled through the airport, an increase of
11% on 2015.
