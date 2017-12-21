Delta to Launch Daily Non-Stop Flights Between JFK and Rio de Janeiro

|
Delta Air Lines is to launch a daily nonstop
flight between New York-JFK and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 21
December 2017, subject to U.S. Department of Transportation
approval.
The airline’s strategic alliance with GOL Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes will extend the reach of this service to 23
destinations within Brazil and provides seamless connections at
Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG) in Rio de
Janeiro.
“We listen to our customers and continuously
strive to offer them increasingly convenient ways to travel, both
for business and leisure,” said Luciano Macagno, Delta’s
Director-Brazil. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to offer
a daily direct flight from Rio de Janeiro to our second-largest
international hub at New York-JFK. Delta’s continued route
expansions demonstrate our commitment to the Brazilian market and
the strength of our alliance with our Brazilian partner, GOL.”
The GIG-JFK route will be operated using a Boeing 767-300
aircraft. The 767-300 has 35 Delta One full flat-bed seats with
direct aisle access for every passenger. The aircraft also has
personal entertainment screens so that travelers can enjoy the
on-demand in-flight entertainment system. Delta customers flying
on Delta One will also enjoy industry-leading food with
Latin-inspired meal selections by Chef Michelle Bernstein, paired
with wines chosen by master sommelier Andrea Robinson.
The 210-seat aircraft also includes 32 Delta Comfort+
seats and 143 seats in the Main Cabin.
