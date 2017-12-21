Delta to Launch Daily Non-Stop Flights Between JFK and Rio de Janeiro

Delta Air Lines is to launch a daily nonstop flight between New York-JFK and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 21 December 2017, subject to U.S. Department of Transportation approval.

The airline’s strategic alliance with GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes will extend the reach of this service to 23 destinations within Brazil and provides seamless connections at Antonio Carlos Jobim International Airport (GIG) in Rio de Janeiro.

“We listen to our customers and continuously strive to offer them increasingly convenient ways to travel, both for business and leisure,” said Luciano Macagno, Delta’s Director-Brazil. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to offer a daily direct flight from Rio de Janeiro to our second-largest international hub at New York-JFK. Delta’s continued route expansions demonstrate our commitment to the Brazilian market and the strength of our alliance with our Brazilian partner, GOL.”

The GIG-JFK route will be operated using a Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The 767-300 has 35 Delta One full flat-bed seats with direct aisle access for every passenger. The aircraft also has personal entertainment screens so that travelers can enjoy the on-demand in-flight entertainment system. Delta customers flying on Delta One will also enjoy industry-leading food with Latin-inspired meal selections by Chef Michelle Bernstein, paired with wines chosen by master sommelier Andrea Robinson.

The 210-seat aircraft also includes 32 Delta Comfort+ seats and 143 seats in the Main Cabin.



