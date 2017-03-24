Airbus A350-1000 MSN071 Aircraft Conducts ‘High and Warm’ Flight Test Campaign

|
With the objective of conducting a ‘High and
Warm’ flight test campaign to check aircraft and engine
performance in high-altitude, warm and humid conditions, the
A350-1000 MSN071 test aircraft flew first to Bolivia before
completing its tour in Colombia and then returning to Toulouse,
France, after 10 days of flight and ground tests.
The flight test campaign took place at three
different airports:
· Cochabamba at an altitude of 8,300ft
(2,350m);
· La Paz at 13,300ft (4,054m); and
·
Barranquilla at sea level, with temperatures ranging between 8°C
and 32°C.
The aircraft took-off and landed several times at
each airport to collect data.
Early test results confirm
the good performance and behavior of both the aircraft and its
Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, a major successful milestone in the
aircraft certification flight test campaign.
The A350-1000
is now ready for high altitude operations from Entry Into Service
later this year.
All three A350-1000 flight test aircraft
(MSN059, MSN071 and MSN065) are engaged in the ongoing Type
Certification campaign, during which the aircraft is pushed to
extreme limits well beyond what they should ever face during
normal in-service operations.
See other recent
news regarding:
Airbus,
A350-1000.