Wyndham Signs Two Hotels in Indonesia; Three in Vietnam

Wyndham Hotel Group has acquired five hotels in Indonesia and Vietnam. All five will be managed by Wyndham Hotel Group, adding 3,436 rooms to the hospitality giant’s growing portfolio. The company currently has more than 110 hotels throughout South East Asia and the Pacific Rim with 11 hotels and resorts branded under its namesake Wyndham Grand, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Wyndham Garden flags. Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and the Pacific Rim said, “There is enormous potential in growing the upscale segment in South East Asia which is a booming tourism hotspot thanks to the region’s rising affluence, improved infrastructure and increased flight connectivity. We are responding to the robust demand for quality hotels in exceptional locations throughout the region.” Wyndham Opi Hotel Palembang – Sumatra, Indonesia Scheduled to open in March 2018, the 259-room hotel located in Palembang’s new OPI entertainment precinct will be the city’s first five-star hotel from an international chain. The hotel will offer accommodation from Superior Rooms to Presidential Suites, two restaurants, a lounge, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre and a spa. Extensive conferencing facilities will be available with seven venues including a ballroom accommodating up to 2,200 people. Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali – BaIi, Indonesia The upscale Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali is ideally located close to Dreamland Beach – an emerging destination lauded as Bali’s new Kuta Beach. Dreamland Beach is popular for its unspoiled coastline overlooking stunning sunsets and is known to have some of Bali’s best reef breaks. The resort will open in December 2017 and will boast 190 one-bedroom suites as well as villas with private pools. The upscale resort will also feature three food and beverage outlets, two swimming pools, one children’s pool as well as a spa and wellness centre complete with a yoga studio. Wyndham Grand Cam Ranh, Vietnam Located in an 800-hectare development in Cam Ranh Bay that comprises an entertainment zone, an upscale marina, a polo club, a theme park, luxury villas and other attractions. The 423-room Wyndham Grand Cam Ranh, due to open in March 2018, is situated on an 18-hole golf course designed by Greg Norman. Avid golfers will enjoy the links-inspired golf course featuring an elevated site of rolling sand dunes as well as a 6,000 square metre club house that overlooks the surrounding landscape and ocean, driving range, and golf beach club. Other facilities include multiple restaurants and bars, swimming pools, spa and wellness facilities and a convention centre. Wyndham Cam Ranh, Vietnam The 855-room Wyndham Cam Ranh located on the oceanfront of Cam Ranh’s Long Beach will open in 2019 and offer a variety of leisure and business facilities including a large pool and a pool bar, two restaurants and a bar, a day spa and gymnasium as well as meeting rooms. Wyndham Resort Tropicana Nha Trang – Nha Trang, Vietnam The USD200 million mixed-use development is the largest hospitality development in Nha Trang offering 1,709 keys upon opening in 2019. Located on a pristine beachfront, Wyndham Resort Tropicana Nha Trang will comprise two 50-storey towers with hotel rooms and condominium units ranging up to 250 square metres, along with a retail complex spanning six floors, a convention hall, a spa, a pool and a wellness centre. The hotel is situated in the downtown Loc Tho Ward on 40 Tran Phu Street, a major thoroughfare which will connect guests to a myriad of eateries, entertainment and local markets in the nearby vicinity.

See other recent news regarding: Wyndham, Vietnam, Indonesia.