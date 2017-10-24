Wyndham Signs Two Hotels in Indonesia; Three in Vietnam

|
Wyndham Hotel Group has acquired five hotels in
Indonesia and Vietnam.
All five will be managed
by Wyndham Hotel Group, adding 3,436 rooms to the hospitality
giant’s growing portfolio.
The company currently has more than 110
hotels throughout South East Asia and the Pacific Rim with 11
hotels and resorts branded under its namesake Wyndham Grand,
Wyndham Hotels and Resorts and Wyndham Garden flags.
Barry Robinson, President and Managing Director
of Wyndham Hotel Group South East Asia and the Pacific Rim said,
“There is enormous potential in growing the upscale segment in
South East Asia which is a booming tourism hotspot thanks to the
region’s rising affluence, improved infrastructure and increased
flight connectivity. We are responding to the robust demand for
quality hotels in exceptional locations throughout the region.”
Wyndham Opi Hotel
Palembang – Sumatra, Indonesia
Scheduled to open in March 2018, the 259-room
hotel located in Palembang’s new OPI entertainment precinct will
be the city’s first five-star hotel from an international chain.
The hotel will offer accommodation from Superior Rooms to
Presidential Suites, two restaurants, a lounge, an outdoor pool, a
fitness centre and a spa. Extensive conferencing facilities will
be available with seven venues including a ballroom accommodating
up to 2,200 people.
Wyndham Dreamland Resort
Bali – BaIi, Indonesia
The upscale Wyndham Dreamland Resort Bali is
ideally located close to Dreamland Beach – an emerging destination
lauded as Bali’s new Kuta Beach. Dreamland Beach is popular for
its unspoiled coastline overlooking stunning sunsets and is known
to have some of Bali’s best reef breaks. The resort will open in
December 2017 and will boast 190 one-bedroom
suites as well as villas with private pools. The upscale resort
will also feature three food and beverage outlets, two swimming
pools, one children’s pool as well as a spa and wellness centre
complete with a yoga studio.
Wyndham Grand Cam Ranh,
Vietnam
Located in an 800-hectare
development in Cam Ranh Bay that comprises an entertainment zone,
an upscale marina, a polo club, a theme park, luxury villas and
other attractions.
The 423-room Wyndham Grand Cam Ranh, due to open
in March 2018, is situated on an 18-hole golf course designed by
Greg Norman. Avid golfers will enjoy the links-inspired golf
course featuring an elevated site of rolling sand dunes as well as
a 6,000 square metre club house that overlooks the surrounding
landscape and ocean, driving range, and golf beach club. Other
facilities include multiple restaurants and bars, swimming pools,
spa and wellness facilities and a convention centre.
Wyndham Cam Ranh, Vietnam
The 855-room Wyndham Cam Ranh located on the
oceanfront of Cam Ranh’s Long Beach will open in 2019 and offer a
variety of leisure and business facilities including a large pool
and a pool bar, two restaurants and a bar, a day spa and gymnasium
as well as meeting rooms.
Wyndham Resort Tropicana
Nha Trang – Nha Trang, Vietnam
The USD200 million mixed-use development is the
largest hospitality development in Nha Trang offering 1,709 keys
upon opening in 2019.
Located on a pristine beachfront, Wyndham
Resort Tropicana Nha Trang will comprise two 50-storey towers with
hotel rooms and condominium units ranging up to 250 square metres,
along with a retail complex spanning six floors, a convention
hall, a spa, a pool and a wellness centre.
The hotel is situated
in the downtown Loc Tho Ward on 40 Tran Phu Street, a major
thoroughfare which will connect guests to a myriad of eateries,
entertainment and local markets in the nearby vicinity.
See other recent
news regarding:
Wyndham,
Vietnam,
Indonesia.