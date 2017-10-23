How's Business at The Sherwood Taipei? Interview with Achim v. Hake, General Manager

[HD video and podcast below] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Achim von Hake, General Manager of The Sherwood Taipei. In this interview, filmed at the hotel on 23 October 2017, we ask Mr. von Hake about this year's substantial drop in RevPAR and Occupancy Rates, how they compare to 2016, and what targets The Sherwood Taipei has for 2018. We also discuss how a hotel, which for many years was the only luxury hotel in the city, maintains its relevancy when up against so much new 5-star competition. We talk about what plans the owner has for the hotel, whether a renovation is on the books and whether there are any plans to expand The Sherwood brand to other countries in the region. We also discuss technology and Mr. von Hake tells us his thoughts on e-menus, online check-in, kiosks etc. Mr. von Hake tell us how popular the recent addition of Handy phones in the guestrooms has been and who is using them and why. You will also learn which markets The Sherwood will target in 2018, how it plans to market itself to those markets and which travel trade shows the hotel will attend in 2018. All that and much more in the video, and podcast, below. The Sherwood Taipei - Interview with Achim v. Hake, General Manager PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See more: HD Videos and Podcasts.

