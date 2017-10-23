How's Business at The Sherwood Taipei?
Interview with Achim v. Hake, General Manager
[HD video and podcast
below] Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Achim von
Hake, General Manager of The Sherwood Taipei.
In this interview, filmed at the hotel on
23 October 2017, we ask Mr. von Hake about this year's substantial
drop in RevPAR and Occupancy Rates, how they compare to 2016, and
what targets The Sherwood Taipei has for 2018.
We also discuss how a hotel, which for many years
was the only luxury hotel in the city, maintains its relevancy
when up against so much new 5-star competition.
We talk about what
plans the owner has for the hotel, whether a renovation is on the
books and whether there are any plans to expand The Sherwood brand
to other countries in the region.
We also discuss technology and
Mr. von Hake tells us his thoughts on e-menus,
online check-in, kiosks etc.
Mr. von Hake tell us how popular the
recent addition of Handy phones in the guestrooms has been and who
is using them and why.
You will also learn which markets The
Sherwood will target in 2018, how it plans to market itself to
those markets and which travel trade shows the hotel will attend
in 2018. All that and much more in the video, and podcast, below.
