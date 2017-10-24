Singapore Airlines Signs Deal for 39 Boeing Aircraft at The White House

|
Singapore Airlines (SIA) has signed a firm order
with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s.
The signing took place on Monday, 23
October US time, at the White House in Washington DC, at a
ceremony witnessed by US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister
of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong.
The deal represents the finalisation of a letter
of intent signed in February 2017.
The purchase agreement
comprises 39 firm orders, as well as six options for each
aircraft type - which if exercised will enlarge the deal to as
many as 51 aircraft. The firm orders are valued at US$13.8
billion, based on Boeing’s published list prices.
“SIA has been
a Boeing customer for many decades and we are pleased to have
finalised this major order for widebody aircraft, which will
enable us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient
fleet,” said SIA CEO Goh Choon Phong. “These new aircraft will
also provide the SIA Group with new growth opportunities,
allowing us to expand our network and offer even more travel
options for our customers.”
The 777-9s are intended
primarily for long-haul routes and are due for delivery from
the 2021/22 financial year. The 787-10s are to be operated on
medium-range routes and are due for delivery from the 2020/21
financial year.
SIA is due to take delivery of the world’s
first 787-10 in the first half of 2018, from a 2013 order with
Boeing for 30 aircraft.
“Boeing and Singapore Airlines have
been strong partners since the airline’s first operations 70
years ago and we are thrilled to finalise their purchase of 20
777Xs and 19 additional 787-10 Dreamliners,” said Kevin
McAllister, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.
“Singapore Airlines’ order is a testament to the market-leading
capabilities of Boeing’s widebody airplanes and we look forward
to delivering the very first 787-10 to them next year.”
SIA
has more than 50 current-generation Boeing 777 aircraft in
service. Subsidiaries SilkAir, Scoot and SIA Cargo also operate
Boeing aircraft, with 737 MAX 8 and 737-800, 787-8/9 and
747-400 Freighter types in service, respectively.
