Melia Signs Mountain Retreat in Vietnam

|
Meliá has signed the group’s seventh property in
Vietnam.
The Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat, a new property
located in the lush jungle and tropical forested Ba Vi National
Park, is scheduled to complete rebranding in February 2018.
The hotel, owned by Vietnam A&A Technology and
Investment Company Ltd, will be managed under the Meliá Hotels &
Resorts brand.
The first phase of Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat
will have 55 rooms; upon completion of the second phase, the hotel
will have 100 rooms, including 12 bungalows and three villas.
Facilities at the hotel will include a spa,
outdoor pool and dining options – all designed to complement and
maximize the surrounds of the national park.
“As one of the most dynamic destinations in
Asia, Vietnam is an ideal fit with our strategic plans to bring
our ethos of Spanish hospitality to new destinations,” said
Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of
Meliá Hotels International. “For us, Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat
is a privilege because we’ve been entrusted by the government and
our partners to manage a resort in the heart of one of its prized
national parks. We’ll focus on maximizing the beautiful surrounds
and bring to life Meliá’s wellness proposition for guests.”
Renowned for its rich and diverse tropical and
subtropical species of flora and fauna, Ba Vi National Park is one
of Vietnam’s most famous destinations. Surrounded by breathtaking
natural beauty, Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat is a convenient base
from which to explore attractions, such as Khu Du Lich Khoang Xanh
Waterfall, Lang Van Hoa Dan Toc ethnic cultural village, and is
plied by the hiking and cycling trails within Ba Vi National Park.
Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Resort lies in the west of
Hanoi with convenient access to Noi Bai International Airport, the
largest airport in Vietnam in terms of total capacity and second
busiest, after Tan Son Nhat Aiport in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon).
