Tue, 24 Oct 2017
Melia Signs Mountain Retreat in Vietnam

Meliá has signed the group’s seventh property in Vietnam.

 The Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat, a new property located in the lush jungle and tropical forested Ba Vi National Park, is scheduled to complete rebranding in February 2018.

The hotel, owned by Vietnam A&A Technology and Investment Company Ltd, will be managed under the Meliá Hotels & Resorts brand.

The first phase of Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat will have 55 rooms; upon completion of the second phase, the hotel will have 100 rooms, including 12 bungalows and three villas.

Room at Melia Ba Vi Mountain Retreat. Click to enlarge.

 Facilities at the hotel will include a spa, outdoor pool and dining options – all designed to complement and maximize the surrounds of the national park.

“As one of the most dynamic destinations in Asia, Vietnam is an ideal fit with our strategic plans to bring our ethos of Spanish hospitality to new destinations,” said Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice President Asia Pacific of Meliá Hotels International. “For us, Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat is a privilege because we’ve been entrusted by the government and our partners to manage a resort in the heart of one of its prized national parks. We’ll focus on maximizing the beautiful surrounds and bring to life Meliá’s wellness proposition for guests.”

Renowned for its rich and diverse tropical and subtropical species of flora and fauna, Ba Vi National Park is one of Vietnam’s most famous destinations. Surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty, Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Retreat is a convenient base from which to explore attractions, such as Khu Du Lich Khoang Xanh Waterfall, Lang Van Hoa Dan Toc ethnic cultural village, and is plied by the hiking and cycling trails within Ba Vi National Park.

Meliá Ba Vi Mountain Resort lies in the west of Hanoi with convenient access to Noi Bai International Airport, the largest airport in Vietnam in terms of total capacity and second busiest, after Tan Son Nhat Aiport in Ho Chi Minh (Saigon). 

