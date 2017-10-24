Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Reach Agreement on Cost Reduction for 787 Production

|
Boeing and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI)
have signed an agreement to strengthen collaboration in ways that
will enhance both companies' competitiveness.
The agreement
includes efforts to reduce costs in MHI production of wings for
the 787 Dreamliner and joint studies of advanced aerostructure
technologies for future-generation commercial aircraft. MHI manufactures 787 composite wings at its
factory in Nagoya.
The agreement aims to enable sales by pursuing
increased efficiency in MHI's production system and its supply
chain through lean production methods, automation and other
activities.
"This agreement advances the strong relationship
between Boeing and MHI through joint efforts to reduce cost and
improve efficiency, with a focus on MHI's production for the 787
Dreamliner," said Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO
Kevin McAllister. "Collaboration with suppliers is at the heart of
our Partnering for Success efforts, positioning our companies to
win in today's competitive marketplace and look ahead to future
opportunities."
MHI's work statement for Boeing Commercial
Airplanes also includes fuselage sections for the 767, 777 and
777X programs. In total, about 150 Japanese companies are
suppliers to Boeing across its commercial and defense product
lines. Boeing procures approximately $5 billion worth of goods and
services from Japan every year, and Boeing-related work supports
tens of thousands of highly skilled aerospace jobs in the United
States and Japan.
"We are delighted to be enhancing the
competitiveness of our commercial aircraft business with this
agreement," said Shunichi Miyanaga, President and CEO of
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. "We have built our partnership with
Boeing over more than 40 years, collaborating on various aircraft
programs including the 737, 747, 767, 777, 787 Dreamliner and
state-of-the-art 777X and look forward to cooperating to explore
future opportunities."
