IHG Signs Holiday Inn Hotel in Vientiane, Laos

InterContinental Hotels Group has signed a
management agreement with BIM Group to develop the first Holiday
Inn hotel in Vientiane, Laos.
The property will be IHG’s third project
with BIM Group, who also owns Crowne Plaza Vientiane and the
upcoming InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort & Residences.
Set to open in 2019, the 250-room Holiday Inn &
Suites Vientiane, which includes 50 long-stay suites, will be part
of a mixed-use development consisting of the existing Crowne Plaza
Vientiane, office towers and a retail mall.
Located within the
vicinity of the city centre, the new-build hotel will be less than
three kilometres away from the airport.
With a selection of lifestyle offerings within
and around the mixed-use complex, leisure travellers will be able
to enjoy shopping and dining options at their doorstep, take a
short stroll to the downtown core, or explore key tourist
attractions located nearby, such as the Lao National Museum, night
market and Mekong River.
Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane will be equipped
with versatile function spaces for meetings and events, including
a large ballroom capable of seating more than 1,000 people -
banquet style. This is in addition to a business centre, outdoor
swimming pool, gym, and two dining establishments.
The hotel will
also provide the Holiday Inn brand’s signature offerings such as
the Kids Stay and Eat Free programme, where kids under the age of
12 can stay and dine for free.
Rajit Sukumaran,
Chief Development Officer, Asia Middle East Africa, IHG said, “The
country’s growing prominence as a business and tourism destination
is in line with our strategic expansion plans in Laos, which
include Crowne Plaza Vientiane, the first internationally branded
upscale hotel in Vientiane, and the upcoming Holiday Inn & Suites
Vientiane. With the excellent experience we’ve had working with
our partner, BIM Group, we are excited to continue this
relationship, bringing our mid-scale offerings to the Laotian
capital with the debut of our trusted Holiday Inn brand.”
The developer, BIM Group owns two other IHG
hotels – Crowne Plaza Vientiane, which opened earlier this year,
and InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort & Residences in
Vietnam.
Doan Quoc Huy, Vice President, BIM Group said:
“With its strong track record in operating world-class hotels and
our success with Crowne Plaza Vientiane, we are delighted to
partner with IHG once again to grow our hospitality portfolio in
Laos. The Holiday Inn brand is one of the most recognised hotel
brands in the world; combined with its excellent location and
strong offerings at the hotel’s doorstep, we are confident that
Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane will be well-received when it opens
in 2019.”
Laos is one of the fastest-growing nations in
South East Asia, with up to eight per cent GDP growth over the
past few years. In addition to infrastructural and industrial
developments underway that are set to boost economic growth and
attract foreign investment, there is also a strong upward trend in
its tourism sector. Last year, Laos received 4.23 million visitors
– a 10 per cent growth over the last five years, and visitor
arrivals are expected to double to 8.2 million by 2025.
