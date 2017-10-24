TravelNewsAsia.com
IHG Signs Holiday Inn Hotel in Vientiane, Laos

InterContinental Hotels Group has signed a management agreement with BIM Group to develop the first Holiday Inn hotel in Vientiane, Laos.

The property will be IHG’s third project with BIM Group, who also owns Crowne Plaza Vientiane and the upcoming InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort & Residences.

Set to open in 2019, the 250-room Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane, which includes 50 long-stay suites, will be part of a mixed-use development consisting of the existing Crowne Plaza Vientiane, office towers and a retail mall.

Kenneth Macpherson, CEO, Greater China, IHG with Doan Quoc Huy, Vice President, BIM Group. Click to enlarge.

 Located within the vicinity of the city centre, the new-build hotel will be less than three kilometres away from the airport.

With a selection of lifestyle offerings within and around the mixed-use complex, leisure travellers will be able to enjoy shopping and dining options at their doorstep, take a short stroll to the downtown core, or explore key tourist attractions located nearby, such as the Lao National Museum, night market and Mekong River.

Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane will be equipped with versatile function spaces for meetings and events, including a large ballroom capable of seating more than 1,000 people - banquet style. This is in addition to a business centre, outdoor swimming pool, gym, and two dining establishments.

 The hotel will also provide the Holiday Inn brand’s signature offerings such as the Kids Stay and Eat Free programme, where kids under the age of 12 can stay and dine for free.

 Rajit Sukumaran, Chief Development Officer, Asia Middle East Africa, IHG said, “The country’s growing prominence as a business and tourism destination is in line with our strategic expansion plans in Laos, which include Crowne Plaza Vientiane, the first internationally branded upscale hotel in Vientiane, and the upcoming Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane. With the excellent experience we’ve had working with our partner, BIM Group, we are excited to continue this relationship, bringing our mid-scale offerings to the Laotian capital with the debut of our trusted Holiday Inn brand.”

The developer, BIM Group owns two other IHG hotels – Crowne Plaza Vientiane, which opened earlier this year, and InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort & Residences in Vietnam.

Doan Quoc Huy, Vice President, BIM Group said: “With its strong track record in operating world-class hotels and our success with Crowne Plaza Vientiane, we are delighted to partner with IHG once again to grow our hospitality portfolio in Laos. The Holiday Inn brand is one of the most recognised hotel brands in the world; combined with its excellent location and strong offerings at the hotel’s doorstep, we are confident that Holiday Inn & Suites Vientiane will be well-received when it opens in 2019.”

Laos is one of the fastest-growing nations in South East Asia, with up to eight per cent GDP growth over the past few years. In addition to infrastructural and industrial developments underway that are set to boost economic growth and attract foreign investment, there is also a strong upward trend in its tourism sector. Last year, Laos received 4.23 million visitors – a 10 per cent growth over the last five years, and visitor arrivals are expected to double to 8.2 million by 2025.

