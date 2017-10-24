Delta Air Lines Hiring 1,000+ Flight Attendants

|
Delta is currently hiring more than 1,000 flight
attendants.
Last year 150,000 applicants applied for
roughly 1,200 coveted flight attendant jobs at Delta. After
reviewing 35,000 video interviews and conducting 6,000 in-person
interviews, fewer than 1% of applicants were selected.
"Earning and wearing the wings of Delta is
something our flight attendants are proud of and passionate about,
as they should be," said Allison Ausband, Delta's Senior Vice
President – In-Flight Service. "After making it through the highly
competitive and exhaustive selection process, they put all their
previous experience and skills to the test during our flight
attendant initial training. There's no doubt we hire the best of the best
because the caliber of people wanting to work for our great
airline is top-notch."
To give top talent a better understanding of
just what it takes to join the best in the business, Delta is
launching the 'Earning our Wings' mini-series. A new episode will
post each Monday and Thursday to
Delta's YouTube channel
for the next ten weeks, chronicling the journey of five new hires
as they make their way through the eight-week training program
each new flight attendant must complete at Delta's Atlanta
headquarters.
From CPR to putting out (literal) fires and
water evacuations to Delta One meal presentation, these new
recruits will be put to the test. With the support of their
teammates, they will have to find it in themselves to accomplish
each of the challenges they face.
The Ideal
Candidate
Applicants must have a high school degree or GED,
the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least
21 years of age by 1 January 2018. Since Delta flights operate day
and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible
schedule.
The best resumes will include:
- More than one
year of work experience in a personalized customer service,
patient care or similar role;
- Experience in a role ensuring
the safety and/or care of others (teacher, military, EMT,
firefighter, coach, law enforcement, lifeguard, nurse, etc.);
-
Education beyond high school;
- Fluency in a language other than
English. These applicants are considered for "Language of
Destination" flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as
well as special responsibilities.
The top priority for every
Delta flight attendant is to "ensure the safety and comfort of all
passengers while providing exceptional customer service".
