Delta Air Lines Hiring 1,000+ Flight Attendants

Delta is currently hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants. Last year 150,000 applicants applied for roughly 1,200 coveted flight attendant jobs at Delta. After reviewing 35,000 video interviews and conducting 6,000 in-person interviews, fewer than 1% of applicants were selected. "Earning and wearing the wings of Delta is something our flight attendants are proud of and passionate about, as they should be," said Allison Ausband, Delta's Senior Vice President – In-Flight Service. "After making it through the highly competitive and exhaustive selection process, they put all their previous experience and skills to the test during our flight attendant initial training. There's no doubt we hire the best of the best because the caliber of people wanting to work for our great airline is top-notch." To give top talent a better understanding of just what it takes to join the best in the business, Delta is launching the 'Earning our Wings' mini-series. A new episode will post each Monday and Thursday to Delta's YouTube channel for the next ten weeks, chronicling the journey of five new hires as they make their way through the eight-week training program each new flight attendant must complete at Delta's Atlanta headquarters. From CPR to putting out (literal) fires and water evacuations to Delta One meal presentation, these new recruits will be put to the test. With the support of their teammates, they will have to find it in themselves to accomplish each of the challenges they face. The Ideal Candidate Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by 1 January 2018. Since Delta flights operate day and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible schedule. The best resumes will include: - More than one year of work experience in a personalized customer service, patient care or similar role; - Experience in a role ensuring the safety and/or care of others (teacher, military, EMT, firefighter, coach, law enforcement, lifeguard, nurse, etc.); - Education beyond high school; - Fluency in a language other than English. These applicants are considered for "Language of Destination" flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as well as special responsibilities. The top priority for every Delta flight attendant is to "ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers while providing exceptional customer service".

