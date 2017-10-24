TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 24 Oct 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

Delta Air Lines Hiring 1,000+ Flight Attendants

Delta is currently hiring more than 1,000 flight attendants.

 Last year 150,000 applicants applied for roughly 1,200 coveted flight attendant jobs at Delta. After reviewing 35,000 video interviews and conducting 6,000 in-person interviews, fewer than 1% of applicants were selected.

"Earning and wearing the wings of Delta is something our flight attendants are proud of and passionate about, as they should be," said Allison Ausband, Delta's Senior Vice President – In-Flight Service. "After making it through the highly competitive and exhaustive selection process, they put all their previous experience and skills to the test during our flight attendant initial training. There's no doubt we hire the best of the best because the caliber of people wanting to work for our great airline is top-notch."

Delta's new uniforms from end-May 2018. Click to enlarge.

To give top talent a better understanding of just what it takes to join the best in the business, Delta is launching the 'Earning our Wings' mini-series. A new episode will post each Monday and Thursday to Delta's YouTube channel for the next ten weeks, chronicling the journey of five new hires as they make their way through the eight-week training program each new flight attendant must complete at Delta's Atlanta headquarters.

From CPR to putting out (literal) fires and water evacuations to Delta One meal presentation, these new recruits will be put to the test. With the support of their teammates, they will have to find it in themselves to accomplish each of the challenges they face.

The Ideal Candidate

Applicants must have a high school degree or GED, the ability to work in the U.S., English fluency and be at least 21 years of age by 1 January 2018. Since Delta flights operate day and night, year-round, flight attendants must work a flexible schedule.

The best resumes will include:

- More than one year of work experience in a personalized customer service, patient care or similar role;

- Experience in a role ensuring the safety and/or care of others (teacher, military, EMT, firefighter, coach, law enforcement, lifeguard, nurse, etc.);

- Education beyond high school;

- Fluency in a language other than English. These applicants are considered for "Language of Destination" flight attendant roles, which offer additional pay as well as special responsibilities.

The top priority for every Delta flight attendant is to "ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers while providing exceptional customer service".

See other recent news regarding: Delta, Cabin Crew.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Fumihiro Sakakibara, General Manager - Japan, Macao Government Tourism Office. Aviation industry update from the Group CEO of AirAsia, Mr. Tony Fernandes, and Gary Chapman, Emirates' President Group Services and dnata. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. John R. Rolfs, General Manager of The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo and Vice President Japan & Korea. In this interview, filmed in a luxurious suite at The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo on Sunday, 24 September 2017, we ask Mr. Rolfs to tell us more about the property.
Macao Tourism Update Aviation: AirAsia and Emirates The Ritz-Carlton, Tokyo
What exactly is going to happen to The Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel, when will it close, what about the staff, when will the new Dusit Thani Bangkok open and what will it be like? In this exclusive HD video interview with Ms. Sukanya Janchoo, General Manager of The Dusit Thani Bangkok, Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia.com asks Khun Sukanya about the hotel, its markets, RevPAR and these major changes. Travelodge Hotels Asiaâ€™s Brands and Expansion Plans - Exclusive HD Video Interview with Stephen Burt, Chairman. Exclusive HD video interview with Alejandro Bernabe, Group Director of Avani Hotels and Resorts. We talk about Avani Hotels' future plans and what exciting new developments are in the pipeline. You will also learn that Avani is about to announce a new sub brand, is currently building its first resort with private pool villas and what the group's position is on new technology.
Dusit Thani Bangkok Travelodge Hotels Asia Avani Hotels & Resorts
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com