Paul Smart Joins Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi as Executive Chef

|
The Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi has appointed
Australian Paul Smart as the hotel’s new Executive Chef.
Prior to
joining the Hanoi property, Smart was the executive chef at SO
Sofitel Bangkok for five years, where he was crowned winner of the
Iron Chef Thailand TV program in 2012 and 2013.
As the hotel’s new Executive Chef, Smart will
oversee operations at the French restaurant, Le Beaulieu;
Vietnamese restaurant, Spices Garden; Italian eatery, Angelina;
and in the hotel’s three bars, Bamboo Bar, La Terasse, and at the
newly revamped, Le Club.
The Adelaide-native, who has worked in some of
the world’s top kitchens on three continents, brings more than two
decades of culinary experience to the historical property.
“Food is not only my career, it’s my passion,”
said 37-year-old Smart, who succeeds Nicholas Shadbolt as
executive chef of the 364-room French colonial-style property. “I
look forward to continuing my journey at the Metropole and
collaborating with the team here to take the hotel’s cuisine to
new heights.”
Smart began his career at Stamford Plaza Hotel
in Australia, spending nearly eight years learning and developing
within the group. In 2005, he moved to the UK to earn his chef
stripes at The Ritz London, where he worked alongside
Michelin-starred executive chef John Williams and head chef Fred
Forrester.
During his time in the UK, Smart cooked for HRH
Queen Elizabeth II, and won the UK Commis Chef of the Year award
at the Academy of Culinary Arts in 2007. He also worked with the
acclaimed chefs of El Bulli, which was voted Best Restaurant in
the World, from 2006 until 2009.
In 2007, Smart moved back to Australia to work
as chef de cuisine at Sofitel Gold Coast, where he played a
pivotal role in the multi-award-winning restaurant Room 81. While
at Sofitel Gold Coast, he took home the gold medal no less than
three times for the Gold Box Restaurant Challenge — in 2007, 2008
and 2009.
In 2012, Smart relocated to Asia to command the
kitchens at SO Sofitel Bangkok, where he was also featured twice,
as a winning challenger on Iron Chef Thailand, in 2012 and 2013.
See other recent
news regarding:
Metropole,
Hanoi,
Chef,
Executive Chef.