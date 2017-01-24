Rockwell Collins Expands Operational Aircraft Weather Observations Program

|
Rockwell Collins is expanding its operational aircraft weather observations program to include
weather data from LATAM Airlines’ fleet of aircraft.
The agreement
is part of a Rockwell Collins/National Oceanic and
Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) program to improve the accuracy
of forecasts for the aviation industry and the general public.
This is the first time that weather data from Brazil,
Central and South America will be included in the joint program.
“The LATAM aircraft provide a new and rich source of
observational data from a region of the globe where we have
historically had a gap in coverage for weather observations at
higher altitudes in the atmosphere,” said Dr. Curtis Marshall, the
program manager for the National Weather Service’s Aircraft-Based
Observations Program. “We anticipate that these new data will lead
to a notable increase in the skill of our computer-based weather
prediction systems and resulting forecasts and warnings that
provide for public safety and enhance the nation’s economy.”
Since 1991, Rockwell Collins’ ARINC Meteorological Data
Collection and Reporting System (MDCRS) has gathered information
such as wind speed, air temperature and turbulence from commercial
aircraft for the National Weather Service and the Federal Aviation Administration. In 2007, ARINC MDCRS added the measurement of
humidity via new water vapor sensors, providing valuable insight
into the prediction of flight-disrupting weather.
“The more
data we can provide to accurately forecast and plan for
challenging weather situations, the better we can help airlines
around the world improve route planning to enhance safety and
improve passenger comfort,” Yun Chong, vice president, Commercial
Aviation Services for Rockwell Collins.
