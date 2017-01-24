Smiths Group Receives European Commission
Clearance for Morpho Detection Acquisition
Smiths Group has received clearance from the
European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Morpho
Detection.
In order to secure approval in Phase I of the EU merger
review process, Smiths Group proposed the divestment of Morpho
Detection’s explosive trace detection business (Trace).
This divestment is
conditional on the successful closing of Smiths Group’s
acquisition of Morpho Detection and on the European Commission's
approval of the purchaser of the Trace business as a suitable
purchaser.
Completion of the acquisition of Morpho
Detection by Smiths Group remains conditional upon approval from
the relevant authorities in the United States and certain other
territories, among other conditions.
Smiths Group said it continues to
engage with these authorities in order to secure the necessary
clearances as soon as possible.