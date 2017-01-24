Smiths Group Receives European Commission Clearance for Morpho Detection Acquisition

Smiths Group has received clearance from the European Commission for its proposed acquisition of Morpho Detection.

In order to secure approval in Phase I of the EU merger review process, Smiths Group proposed the divestment of Morpho Detection’s explosive trace detection business (Trace).

This divestment is conditional on the successful closing of Smiths Group’s acquisition of Morpho Detection and on the European Commission's approval of the purchaser of the Trace business as a suitable purchaser.

Completion of the acquisition of Morpho Detection by Smiths Group remains conditional upon approval from the relevant authorities in the United States and certain other territories, among other conditions.

Smiths Group said it continues to engage with these authorities in order to secure the necessary clearances as soon as possible.

