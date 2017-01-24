Mantra Group Appoints Andrew McTaggart as Development Manager

|
Mantra Group has appointed Andrew McTaggart as
Development Manager.
Andrew is well credentialed in hotel operations,
finance, development and acquisitions after many years in senior
executive positions with Accor and Accor Premier Vacation Club in
roles including Hotel General Manager, General Manager of
Acquisitions and Chief Financial Officer.
Mantra’s development
team has added 22 new properties to
the group’s portfolio in the past two years and Mantra Group Executive Director of Acquisitions Michael
Moret-Lalli said the company is on track for another solid year of
business growth.
“In FY2016, Mantra Group
increased its portfolio by 11 new properties, adding more than
3,000 rooms to its inventory, making it Australia’s fastest
growing hotel group,” Mr Moret-Lalli said. “The
wealth of expertise offered by Andrew, combined with seven
acquisition announcements in the first half of FY2017, positions
us well to exceed last year’s record result.”
