Mantra Group Appoints Andrew McTaggart as Development Manager

Mantra Group has appointed Andrew McTaggart as Development Manager.

Andrew is well credentialed in hotel operations, finance, development and acquisitions after many years in senior executive positions with Accor and Accor Premier Vacation Club in roles including Hotel General Manager, General Manager of Acquisitions and Chief Financial Officer.

Mantra’s development team has added 22 new properties to the group’s portfolio in the past two years and Mantra Group Executive Director of Acquisitions Michael Moret-Lalli said the company is on track for another solid year of business growth.

“In FY2016, Mantra Group increased its portfolio by 11 new properties, adding more than 3,000 rooms to its inventory, making it Australia’s fastest growing hotel group,” Mr Moret-Lalli said. “The wealth of expertise offered by Andrew, combined with seven acquisition announcements in the first half of FY2017, positions us well to exceed last year’s record result.”



