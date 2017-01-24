Delta and Aeromexico Become Official Airline Partners of Los Angeles Football Club

|
Delta Air Lines and its partner Aeromexico have
become the official airline partners for the MLS expansion
team, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC).
The partnership
promises to deliver premier fan experiences and community
engagement at the new, highly-anticipated 22,000-seat Banc of
California stadium and will provide transportation as the team
travels to away matches in 2018 and beyond.
The partnership also
includes category exclusivity, community outreach, fan engagement,
integrated interior and exterior digital signage, as well as
content.
“From day one, our two organizations have shared
in a collective vision for and commitment to Los Angeles,” said
LAFC Club President, Tom Penn. “We are proud to partner with an
industry leader, and look forward to elevating the LAFC experience
for both our fans and players with Delta and Aeromexico by our
side.”
Delta will
serve not only as the team’s official airline, but also as a
marquee founding-level original supporter and member of the “Golden-Boot Club” partnership platform. The partnership also
includes sponsorship of pre-game player walkouts, both interior
and exterior rotational digital LED signage at the new stadium,
and airline transportation for LAFC both to and from away matches.
“Delta’s story is one of dreaming big and having the
drive and determination to bring those dreams to life, including
building a better L.A.,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice
President – Sales, West. “Together with Aeromexico, as a supporter
of LAFC from the beginning, we look forward to helping make this
dream a reality and building LA’s next storied sports franchise as
LAFC prepares for its inaugural season in 2018.”
The partnership with LAFC is an extension of Delta’s
Dream Up, L.A. campaign that launched in 2016 and expands Delta’s
partnerships in Los Angeles, which include serving as the Official
Airline of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, STAPLES
Center, UCLA and the Rose Bowl.
