Delta and Aeromexico Become Official Airline Partners of Los Angeles Football Club

Delta Air Lines and its partner Aeromexico have become the official airline partners for the MLS expansion team, the Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC). The partnership promises to deliver premier fan experiences and community engagement at the new, highly-anticipated 22,000-seat Banc of California stadium and will provide transportation as the team travels to away matches in 2018 and beyond. The partnership also includes category exclusivity, community outreach, fan engagement, integrated interior and exterior digital signage, as well as content. “From day one, our two organizations have shared in a collective vision for and commitment to Los Angeles,” said LAFC Club President, Tom Penn. “We are proud to partner with an industry leader, and look forward to elevating the LAFC experience for both our fans and players with Delta and Aeromexico by our side.” Delta will serve not only as the team’s official airline, but also as a marquee founding-level original supporter and member of the “Golden-Boot Club” partnership platform. The partnership also includes sponsorship of pre-game player walkouts, both interior and exterior rotational digital LED signage at the new stadium, and airline transportation for LAFC both to and from away matches. “Delta’s story is one of dreaming big and having the drive and determination to bring those dreams to life, including building a better L.A.,” said Ranjan Goswami, Delta’s Vice President – Sales, West. “Together with Aeromexico, as a supporter of LAFC from the beginning, we look forward to helping make this dream a reality and building LA’s next storied sports franchise as LAFC prepares for its inaugural season in 2018.” The partnership with LAFC is an extension of Delta’s Dream Up, L.A. campaign that launched in 2016 and expands Delta’s partnerships in Los Angeles, which include serving as the Official Airline of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Kings, STAPLES Center, UCLA and the Rose Bowl. See other recent news regarding: Delta, Aeromexico, Los Angeles, Football.