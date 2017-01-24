|
According to data compiled by STR, hotels in the
Asia Pacific region reported mixed performance for total-year 2016
when reported in U.S. dollar constant currency.
In year-on-year comparisons, occupancy in the
Asia Pacific region increased 1.6% to 69.0%, while ADR dipped
-0.9% to US$100.46 and RevPAR rose 0.6% to US$69.34.
Australia
Through the first 11 months of the year,
international arrivals to Australia increased 11.3% compared with
the same time period in 2015, according to the Australian Bureau
of Statistics.
December 2016 marked the country’s highest
monthly ADR on record (A$200.33), which was a 3.2% increase compared with
the previous December.
The country’s hotel industry was helped by major
events throughout the year, including the NRL Telstra Premiership
Grand Final (2 October) in Sydney and the cricket Boxing Day Test
(26 December kickoff) in Melbourne.
Sydney finished the year with
RevPAR growth of 4.4%, while Melbourne reported a slight increase
of 0.8%.
In local currency, year-on-year comparisons, Australia
reported an increase of 0.9% to 75.7% in Occupancy, an rise of
+1.3% to A$184.65 in ADR and increase of 2.2% to AUD139.84 in
RevPAR.
Japan
Japan welcomed 24 million visitors in 2016, a
21.8% increase year-on-year, according to preliminary figures
from the Japan National Tourism Organization.
The country’s main
feeder markets during the year were other Asian countries, namely
China, South Korea and Taiwan.
In local currency, year-on-year comparisons,
Japan reported a decline of -1.2% to 82.7% in Occupancy, a rise of 5.2% to JPY15,395.59
in ADR and growth of 4.0% to JPY12,729.28 in RevPAR.
STR analysts note that the yen’s
recent pickup in value has made travel more expensive for visitors
from other continents. By the end of 2016, the yen had increased
nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar, marking the first time the yen
has increased in value since 2011.
Thailand
Thailand turned in a second straight year with
performance growth, continuing its recovery from a period of
political instability in 2014.
Throughout 2016, Thailand recorded
48 nights with occupancy above 85.0%, and ADR during those nights
was 20.5% higher than nights with occupancy below 85.0%.
That
performance came even with weaker than usual occupancy during the
fourth quarter, Thailand’s high season for tourism, which STR
analysts believe occurred as a result of floods in major tourist
areas in Southern Thailand.
In local currency, year-on-year comparisons,
Thailand reported an increase in Occupancy of 2.6% to 75.4%, ADR
grew by 1.0% to THB3,617.26 and RevPAR increased +3.7% to THB2,729.03.
