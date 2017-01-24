TravelNewsAsia.com
Hotels: Asia Pacific Reports Increase in OR and RevPAR for 2016

According to data compiled by STR, hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported mixed performance for total-year 2016 when reported in U.S. dollar constant currency.

In year-on-year comparisons, occupancy in the Asia Pacific region increased 1.6% to 69.0%, while ADR dipped -0.9% to US$100.46 and RevPAR rose 0.6% to US$69.34.

Australia

Through the first 11 months of the year, international arrivals to Australia increased 11.3% compared with the same time period in 2015, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

December 2016 marked the country’s highest monthly ADR on record (A$200.33), which was a 3.2% increase compared with the previous December.

The country’s hotel industry was helped by major events throughout the year, including the NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final (2 October) in Sydney and the cricket Boxing Day Test (26 December kickoff) in Melbourne.

 Sydney finished the year with RevPAR growth of 4.4%, while Melbourne reported a slight increase of 0.8%.

In local currency, year-on-year comparisons, Australia reported an increase of 0.9% to 75.7% in Occupancy, an rise of +1.3% to A$184.65 in ADR and increase of 2.2% to AUD139.84 in RevPAR.

Japan

Japan welcomed 24 million visitors in 2016, a 21.8% increase year-on-year, according to preliminary figures from the Japan National Tourism Organization.

 The country’s main feeder markets during the year were other Asian countries, namely China, South Korea and Taiwan.

In local currency, year-on-year comparisons, Japan reported a decline of -1.2% to 82.7% in Occupancy, a rise of 5.2% to JPY15,395.59 in ADR and growth of 4.0% to JPY12,729.28 in RevPAR.

 STR analysts note that the yen’s recent pickup in value has made travel more expensive for visitors from other continents. By the end of 2016, the yen had increased nearly 10% against the U.S. dollar, marking the first time the yen has increased in value since 2011.

Thailand

Thailand turned in a second straight year with performance growth, continuing its recovery from a period of political instability in 2014.

 Throughout 2016, Thailand recorded 48 nights with occupancy above 85.0%, and ADR during those nights was 20.5% higher than nights with occupancy below 85.0%.

 That performance came even with weaker than usual occupancy during the fourth quarter, Thailand’s high season for tourism, which STR analysts believe occurred as a result of floods in major tourist areas in Southern Thailand.

In local currency, year-on-year comparisons, Thailand reported an increase in Occupancy of 2.6% to 75.4%, ADR grew by 1.0% to THB3,617.26 and RevPAR increased +3.7% to THB2,729.03.

