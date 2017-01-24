TravelNewsAsia.com
Amadeus Appoints Rajiv Rajian as Global Head of Business Travel

Amadeus has appointed Rajiv Rajian as Global Head of Business Travel, effective immediately.

Rajian has 20 years of travel industry expertise, with a strong track record in business travel, product marketing, strategy and mergers and acquisitions. In his most recent role, Rajian was responsible for all commercial activities for Sabre Travel Network, incorporating both global and corporate customers, as Vice President, Global Sales & Account Management. Before that, Rajian spent time as Vice President, Product Marketing, also at Sabre, with responsibility worldwide for all points of sale and platform solutions.

Rajiv Rajian

With global business travel spend expected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2020, Rajian will be tasked with driving continued growth worldwide across three key pillars of Amadeus’ business travel division: Global Travel Management Companies (TMCs), the Specialty and Networks customers, and corporations.

This will consist of leading global TMCs and clients operating in the managed travel verticals such as marine and energy as well as the franchise and network clients. The role will also encompass expanding Amadeus’ business travel portfolio, including Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense and continuing to support customers that use Amadeus’ online booking tools today.

“Corporate employees can be demanding travellers, requiring instant, mobile and personalised itineraries that allow them to travel and work efficiently,” said Rajiv Rajian, the new Global Head of Business Travel, Amadeus. “At the same time, corporations need to control their corporate travel whilst ensuring traveller safety, compliance and cost management. I’m excited to lead our team as we look to not only transform the corporate traveller journey but also grow Amadeus’ entire business travel portfolio; across Global TMCs, Specialty and Networks, and corporations.”

