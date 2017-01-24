Amadeus Appoints Rajiv Rajian as Global Head of Business Travel

|
Amadeus has appointed Rajiv Rajian as Global
Head of Business Travel, effective immediately.
Rajian has 20 years of travel
industry expertise, with a strong track record in
business travel, product marketing, strategy and mergers and
acquisitions. In his most recent role, Rajian was responsible for
all commercial activities for Sabre Travel Network, incorporating
both global and corporate customers, as Vice President, Global
Sales & Account Management. Before that, Rajian spent time as Vice
President, Product Marketing, also at Sabre, with responsibility
worldwide for all points of sale and platform solutions.
With global
business travel spend expected to reach $1.6 trillion in 2020,
Rajian will be tasked with driving continued growth worldwide
across three key pillars of Amadeus’ business travel division:
Global Travel Management Companies (TMCs), the Specialty and
Networks customers, and corporations.
This will consist of leading global TMCs and
clients operating in the managed travel verticals such as marine
and energy as well as the franchise and network clients. The role
will also encompass expanding Amadeus’ business travel portfolio,
including Amadeus cytric Travel & Expense and continuing to
support customers that use Amadeus’ online booking
tools today.
“Corporate employees can be demanding travellers,
requiring instant, mobile and personalised itineraries that allow
them to travel and work efficiently,” said Rajiv Rajian, the new Global Head of Business
Travel, Amadeus. “At the same time,
corporations need to control their corporate travel whilst
ensuring traveller safety, compliance and cost management. I’m
excited to lead our team as we look to not only transform the
corporate traveller journey but also grow Amadeus’ entire business
travel portfolio; across Global TMCs, Specialty and Networks, and
corporations.”
