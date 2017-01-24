TravelNewsAsia.com
Tue, 24 January 2017
TravelNewsAsia.com Media Services HD Video Interviews Podcasts Travel News

AccorHotels Appoints Louise Daley as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific

AccorHotels has appointed Louise Daley as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific.

Louise has been with AccorHotels for 26 years, having commenced her career in Australia before relocating to Bangkok in 2002 as General Manager, Finance for AccorHotels Asia. In 2005, Louise returned to Australia as Chief Financial Officer for AccorHotels Pacific. Louise assumed the role of CEO, Accor Advantage Plus (now Accor Plus) in 2011, helping to grow the business to 45 sales offices in 11 countries and expanding membership more than 30%.

Louise Daley

As Deputy CEO Asia Pacific, Louise will be working closely with Chairman and CEO, Michael Issenberg and the executive team. She will retain her current responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer Asia Pacific, AccorHotels and will continue to oversee AccorPlus with a key focus on growing the business portfolio under AccorPlus, Accor Vacation Club and Concierge Services.

Louise has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific since June 2015.

“Louise is an integral member of the AccorHotels Asia Pacific executive team and her strategic thinking, business acumen and clear focus will play a key role across our many joint venture businesses including Huazhu Hotels Group, AAK Korea, InterGlobe Hotels and Reef Casino,” said Michael Issenberg. “She will be instrumental in leading opportunities through AccorHotels’ new adjacent business acquisitions and will continue to provide sound financial advice to support our development. I have worked with Louise throughout her career with AccorHotels and it is a great pleasure to see her rewarded for her dedication and hard work.”

Louise completed her Executive MBA at SMU Singapore in 2014, has a Diploma in Hospitality and Catering Management, a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and is a Certified Practicing Accountant (CPA).

 She has lived and worked in Australia, Thailand, and briefly in Japan, and has been based in Singapore since 2011. She is also a regular speaker and panelist at industry events, and is a member of both the Australian and Singaporean Institute of Company Directors.

“I am honoured to take up the position of Deputy CEO at a time when AccorHotels Asia Pacific is experiencing tremendous growth and expanding into new businesses,” said Louise. “We have firmly established AccorHotels as the leader in many countries across the region and I look forward to driving future growth as we continue to evolve.” 

See other recent news regarding: AccorHotels, Accor, CFO, CEO.

Subscribe to our Latest Travel News Daily Email Free of Charge by simply entering your email address to the right. You can also stay updated with our RSS Feed Free Travel News RSS Feed and even add the travel news to your website. Have questions? Please read our travel news FAQ.
     
Sustainable Hotels and MICE. Exclusive HD video interview with Grace Kang, Managing Partner of Greenview Hospitality. Criteo Travel Flash Report 2016. Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Daniele Beccari, Global Head of Travel at Criteo. Chef Fernando Arevalo, originally from Bogota, Colombia, worked his culinary magic in New York and Hong Kong before moving to Singapore where he is today the Executive Chef of Artemis Grill on the 40th floor of Singapore's newest green building - CapitaGreen.
Sustainable Hotels and MICE Criteo Travel Flash Report Colombian Chef in Singapore
Exclusive HD video interview with Mr. Hiroshi Sawabe, Executive Director of the Office of International Tourism, at JATA (Japan Association of Travel Agents). In this interview filmed on 24 September at the JATA Tourism Expo 2016 in Tokyo, Japan, Mr. Sawabe speaks to Steven Howard of TravelNewsAsia about the status of tourism within the country. HD Videos from Sabre's Travel Technology Exchange APAC 2016. Sabre, a leading technology provider to the global travel industry, hosted over 500 members of the Asia Pacific travel industry at its inaugural Asia Pacific Travel Technology Exchange (TTX) conference in Beijing from 21 to 24 September 2016 Spa and Wellness Industry - HD Video Interview with MD of Thailand-based Destination Spa Management, Joy Menzies.
Japan Tourism Update Sabre TTX APAC 2016 Destination Spa Management
Jonathan Wigley, CEO of Travelodge Thailand, outlines expansion plans in HD Video Interview. Exclusive HD video interview with Myanmar's Minister of Tourism and Hotels, H.E. U Ohn Maung, about the status of tourism in the beautiful and mystical country of Myanmar (formerly known as Burma). Birth of a Luxury Thai Hotel Brand - HD Video Interview with Christopher E. Stafford, Chief Operating Officer of the newly formed 137 Pillars Hotels & Resorts.
CEO of Travelodge Thailand Myanmar Tourism Update Birth of Luxury Thai Hotel Brand
This HD video tour of Thai AirAsia X's brand new 337-seat Airbus A330-300 aircraft was filmed at Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand on 14 May 2014 Exclusive HD video interview with Jaime J. Bautista, President & Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Philippine Airlines (PAL) HD video of the interior and exterior of a Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200.
Thai AirAsia X A330-300 PAL President & COO Thai Vietjet A320-200
Inside Qatar Airways Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - HD Video It takes 800 workers between 65 and 80 days to assemble, install, test, paint, furnish and deliver an Emirates Airbus A380. Showers, Bars, Lounge - The Emirates Airbus A380 Has Them All - HD Video Tour Thai Airways International Takes Delivery of Brand New Boeing 777-300ER
Qatar Airways B787 Emirates A380 Thai Airways B777-300ER
Latest Travel News
Advertising
Advertising
Copyright © 1997-2017 ASIATravelTips.com/TravelNewsAsia.com