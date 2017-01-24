AccorHotels Appoints Louise Daley as Deputy Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific

|
AccorHotels has appointed Louise Daley as Deputy
Chief Executive Officer Asia Pacific.
Louise has been with AccorHotels for 26
years, having commenced her career in Australia before relocating
to Bangkok in 2002 as General Manager, Finance for AccorHotels
Asia. In 2005, Louise returned to Australia as
Chief Financial Officer for AccorHotels Pacific. Louise assumed
the role of CEO, Accor Advantage Plus (now Accor Plus) in 2011,
helping to grow the business to 45 sales offices in 11 countries
and expanding membership more than 30%.
As Deputy CEO Asia Pacific, Louise will be
working closely with Chairman and CEO, Michael Issenberg and the
executive team. She will retain her current responsibilities as
Chief Financial Officer Asia Pacific, AccorHotels and will
continue to oversee AccorPlus with a key focus on growing the
business portfolio under AccorPlus, Accor Vacation Club and
Concierge Services.
Louise has served as Executive Vice President
and Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific since June 2015.
“Louise is an integral member of the AccorHotels
Asia Pacific executive team and her strategic thinking, business
acumen and clear focus will play a key role across our many joint
venture businesses including Huazhu Hotels Group, AAK Korea,
InterGlobe Hotels and Reef Casino,” said Michael Issenberg. “She
will be instrumental in leading opportunities through AccorHotels’
new adjacent business acquisitions and will continue to provide
sound financial advice to support our development. I have worked with Louise throughout her career
with AccorHotels and it is a great pleasure to see her rewarded
for her dedication and hard work.”
Louise completed her Executive MBA at SMU
Singapore in 2014, has a Diploma in Hospitality and Catering
Management, a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) and is a Certified
Practicing Accountant (CPA).
She has lived and worked in
Australia, Thailand, and briefly in Japan, and has been based in
Singapore since 2011. She is also a regular speaker and panelist
at industry events, and is a member of both the Australian and
Singaporean Institute of Company Directors.
“I am honoured to take up the position of Deputy
CEO at a time when AccorHotels Asia Pacific is experiencing
tremendous growth and expanding into new businesses,” said Louise.
“We have firmly established AccorHotels as the leader in many
countries across the region and I look forward to driving future
growth as we continue to evolve.”
