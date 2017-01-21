Boeing’s Second ABS All-Electric Propulsion Satellite Enters Service

|
A Boeing satellite built for ABS
entered into commercial service on 21 January 2017, providing enhanced satellite
services including direct-to-home television services
to customers in Africa, the Middle East, North Africa, Russia,
South Asia and South East Asia.
This satellite, ABS-2A,
joins ABS-3A as Boeing’s second all-electric propulsion 702
satellite for ABS. Boeing is the first satellite manufacturer to
build and deliver all-electric propulsion satellites.
“We
have completed our three-satellite build investment in launching
three satellites in three consecutive years, including ABS-2 in
2014 as well as Boeing’s ABS-3A in 2015 and ABS-2A in 2016,” said
Tom Choi, CEO of ABS. “ABS-2A is the latest high-capacity satellite providing expansion and continuity of satellite services
at ABS’ prime gateway over the Indian Ocean region. It is located with ABS-2 at our premium neighborhood at 75°E optimized for video
services for growing television community access and
direct-to-home businesses.”
All-electric satellites can be
launched as pairs, as ABS-2A was in June 2016. This improves
efficiency and affordability for the customer.
“This latest
delivery reaffirms our leadership with all-electric propulsion,”
said Mark Spiwak, president, Boeing Satellite Systems
International. “Our ability to stack and join the satellites using
our patented design enables our customers to minimize the costs
associated with launching a single satellite.”
