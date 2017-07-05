Virgin Australia to Launch Melbourne - Hong Kong Flights

|
Virgin Australia is to launch flights between
Melbourne and Hong Kong.
From 5 July 2017, Virgin Australia will operate
five return flights per week between the two cities using Airbus
A330-200 aircraft.
Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with
HNA Aviation and Hong Kong Airlines will enable customers to
connect through Hong Kong to 13 destinations in mainland China. It
will also allow passengers from Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong
Airlines, Capital Airlines and Tianjin Airlines to connect onto
Virgin Australia’s expansive domestic and trans-Tasman network.
The Virgin Australia
flights are now on sale subject to obtaining final regulatory approval
from the ACCC and other relevant approvals.
Virgin
Australia’s Airbus A330-200 fleet features the airline’s
Business Class suites as well as 255 economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.
Virgin Australia Group CEO, John Borghetti, said,
“Virgin Australia’s entry into Hong Kong and Greater China is a
key pillar of our international strategy, allowing us to tap into
Australia’s fastest growing and most valuable inbound travel
market ... The
Virgin Australia livery flying to Hong Kong for the first time is
an exciting development and with it brings the style and
sophistication that is synonymous with our brand.”
Velocity Frequent Flyer members will be able
to earn Velocity Points and Status Credits on these flights, while
details of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and lounge access
are expected to be unveiled at a later date together with codeshare
arrangements.
See other recent
news regarding:
Virgin Australia,
Melbourne,
Hong Kong.