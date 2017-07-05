Virgin Australia to Launch Melbourne - Hong Kong Flights

Virgin Australia is to launch flights between Melbourne and Hong Kong.

From 5 July 2017, Virgin Australia will operate five return flights per week between the two cities using Airbus A330-200 aircraft.

Virgin Australia’s proposed alliance with HNA Aviation and Hong Kong Airlines will enable customers to connect through Hong Kong to 13 destinations in mainland China. It will also allow passengers from Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Capital Airlines and Tianjin Airlines to connect onto Virgin Australia’s expansive domestic and trans-Tasman network.

The Virgin Australia flights are now on sale subject to obtaining final regulatory approval from the ACCC and other relevant approvals.

Virgin Australia’s Airbus A330-200 fleet features the airline’s Business Class suites as well as 255 economy seats in a 2-4-2 configuration.

Virgin Australia Group CEO, John Borghetti, said, “Virgin Australia’s entry into Hong Kong and Greater China is a key pillar of our international strategy, allowing us to tap into Australia’s fastest growing and most valuable inbound travel market ... The Virgin Australia livery flying to Hong Kong for the first time is an exciting development and with it brings the style and sophistication that is synonymous with our brand.”

Velocity Frequent Flyer members will be able to earn Velocity Points and Status Credits on these flights, while details of reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and lounge access are expected to be unveiled at a later date together with codeshare arrangements.



