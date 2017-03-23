Morocco Partners International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development 2017

|
Morocco has become the latest country to join
UNWTO as partner of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism
for Development 2017.
On the occasion of the Moroccan Day of Sustainable and
Responsible Tourism on 20 March, the government of Morocco
committed to support the International Year and advance the
promotion of the first African Charter on Sustainable and
Responsible Tourism.
The African Charter on Sustainable and
Responsible Tourism, signed last November in Marrakesh during the
Ministerial Forum on Tourism and Climate in Africa, on the
sidelines of the COP22, aims at becoming an instrumental tool for
the continent to engage in sustainable tourism best practices by
reconciling social and economic growth, the preservation of the
environment and the respect for the cultural diversity of each
country.
“The commitment of the Kingdom of Morocco with the
tourism sector is remarkable, not only by joining now the
International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, but
also by other gestures done in the past such as partnering with
the World Tourism Organization in promoting more responsible
practices and leading the process of adoption of the African
Charter,” said UNWTO Secretary-General Taleb Rifai.
The
United Nations 70th General Assembly has designated 2017 as the
International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development. In the
context of the universal 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development
and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the International
Year aims to support a change in policies, business practices and
consumer behavior towards a more sustainable tourism sector than
can contribute to the SDGs.
The IY2017 will promote
tourism’s role in the following five key areas: (1) Inclusive and
sustainable economic growth; (2) Social inclusiveness, employment
and poverty reduction; (3) Resource efficiency, environmental
protection and climate change; (4) Cultural values, diversity and
heritage; and (5) Mutual understanding, peace and security.
