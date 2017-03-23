Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur Appoints Michael Monks as General Manager

|
Michael Monks has been appointed as General
Manager of the Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Drawing on over 35 years of hospitality industry
experience, Michael is responsible for the overall operations and
business growth at Sunway's 650-room hotel, located opposite Kuala
Lumpur's Putra World Trade Centre (PTWC).
Michael is a British national who joins Sunway
from being General Manager of the 312-room Crowne Plaza Xi'an in
China. Prior to that, Michael served as General Manager in
Shangri-La's Fijian Resort & Spa in Fiji, Shangri-La's Golden
Flower Hotel Xi'an, China, Shangri-La Hangzhou, China and Traders
Hotel Manila, Philippines.
The Kenyan-born hotelier worked in
Seychelles as General Manager of the Beau Vallon Bay Hotel and
held several senior leadership rooms' division roles with Le
Meridien Hotels & Resorts in Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong.
Michael brings diverse technical experiences in
sustainable development. He was involved in numerous
environmental, eco-hotel and tourism projects in Guyana,
Seychelles and Maldives as a lead consultant, providing
environmental protection consultancy in the areas of waste
management, water quality, urban planning, infrastructure design,
and related environmental protection tasks and training.
Michael completed several professional
development programmes at the University of Hawaii Tourism &
Travel Management School, Cornell University School of Hotel
Management, Singapore Hotel and Tourism Education Centre (SHATEC),
Singapore Management University and Nanyang University Singapore.
Albert Cheong , CEO of Sunway Hotels & Resorts
said, "Michael's breadth of experience lends itself well into his
new role at Sunway Putra Hotel Kuala Lumpur; where his immediate
task is to steer the hotel's business growth, financial
performance, guest experiences and employee enrichment programmes.
He brings a diverse set of hospitality and project management
experiences which span across many countries; with close to 15
years in China. Given the importance of China as one our
strategic growth markets, Michael's extensive market knowledge
augers well as Sunway activates several partnerships in driving
stronger hotel performance."
