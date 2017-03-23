Rosewood Signs Hotel in Hoi An, Vietnam

|
Rosewood has been appointed by Hoi An South
Development, to manage a new hotel in Hoi An, Vietnam.
Scheduled to open 2019, the Rosewood Hoi An will
be part
of the HOIANA integrated resort destination under development
south of Hoi An town on Vietnam’s central coast.
The Denniston design firm will oversee the
architectural and interior design of this project.
Each of the beachfront resort’s accommodation
options
will be positioned on a terraced landscape to ensure
absolute privacy and provide either an ocean sunrise or sunset
lake view.
There will be 70 guestrooms as well as 30 residences,
five of which will incorporate the luxury of their own dedicated
spa treatment rooms.
Dining options will comprise a specialty
restaurant, a poolside restaurant and bar overlooking the ocean
and a bistro including Hoi An’s famous cuisine on the menu.
Recreational facilities will feature an outdoor pool and Asaya -
Rosewood’s wellness concept. Occupying more
than 2,000 square meters and overlooking a placid lake, Asaya will
offer 14 single and double treatment rooms; a wellness lounge; an
active zone with fitness facilities and yoga pavilion; and a
relaxation area connected to indoor and outdoor hydrotherapy
amenities.
Rosewood’s free-standing, residential-style
event space, The Pavilion, will include a function room and an
outdoor lawn connected to event spaces with unobstructed sea
views.
Adjacent to the resort will be a golf club
featuring one 18-hole championship golf course designed by Robert
Trent Jones II, 66 residences for sale and a country club that
will offer a swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts.
“We are very grateful to Hoi An South
Development Limited for this precious opportunity for Rosewood to
open near such a unique and charming destination,” said Sonia
Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “It will
be a perfect match for Rosewood’s A Sense of Place concept and
another opportunity for us to offer travellers an inspirational
journey of discovery.”
Hoi An ancient town is one of Asia’s most
atmospheric cultural melting pots with more than 800 historic
Chinese mansions, graceful colonial buildings, quaint shop houses,
classic temples, and an iconic Japanese covered bridge, all
picturesquely clustered by the Thu Bon River.
Over the centuries,
from its beginnings as a spice trade port, sailors, missionaries,
explorers and immigrants have all left their mark on what is today
designated an UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Its distinctive cuisine
is as renowned as its landscape of surrounding rice paddy fields
and swathes of pristine beach.
Rosewood Hoi An is the group’s 11th new project
announced in Asia, following Phuket, Sanya, Phnom Penh and Luang
Prabang to open 2017; Guangzhou and Hong Kong opening 2018; Siem
Reap, Bali and Bangkok opening 2019 and Jakarta opening 2020.
See other recent
news regarding:
Rosewood,
New World,
Hoi An,
Vietnam.