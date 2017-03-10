Hotels in Asia Pacific Report February 2017 Increase in OR and RevPAR

|
According to data compiled by STR, hotels in the
Asia Pacific region reported mixed results in the three key
performance metrics for February 2017.
In U.S. dollar constant currency year-on-year
comparisons, occupancy in the Asia Pacific region grew by 8.0% to
68.7% while ADR fell 5.0% to US$102.95 and RevPAR increased 2.6%
to US$70.67.
Local currency,
Year-on-Year Comparisons
In Australia occupancy was flat at 77.8%, ADR
fell 0.6%
to AUD194.09 and RevPAR decreased 0.6% to AUD151.06.
Australia’s
performance was stable as supply and demand grew at an identical
rate (+1.8%). At the market level, Sydney benefitted from the
Chinese New Year as well as Tropfest (7-11 February) events. The
market’s absolute RevPAR level (AUD231.57) was the second-highest
on record behind only September 2000 (Summer Olympics).
In
Taiwan occupancy fell 4.9% to 56.7%, while ADR was down 8.9% to
TWD5,347.32 and RevPAR fell 13.4% to TWD3,033.41.
For January, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau
reported a 30.2% decrease in such arrivals while Mainland Chinese
visitors made up the largest percentage (31%) of Taiwan’s total
international arrivals. February hotel supply growth was marginal
(+0.4%), but demand fell significantly (-4.6%).
In Thailand
occupancy decreased by 1.6% to 86.1%, ADR fell 4.2% to THB4,091.44
and RevPAR dropped 5.7% to THB3,523.94.
Similar to Taiwan, STR
analysts attribute some of Thailand’s performance declines to a
decrease in arrivals from Mainland China. According to the
Association of Thai Travel Agents, arrivals from Mainland China
decreased 23.1% from 1 January to 10 March 2017 when compared with
the same date range in 2016. Meanwhile, supply growth across the
country (+2.7%) was more than double the rate of demand growth
(+1.1%). Significant RevPAR declines were seen in two of
Thailand’s largest markets, Bangkok (-4.3%) and Phuket (-5.3%).
