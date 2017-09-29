Finnair to Suspend Miami Flights; Reduce Chicago Frequency

Finnair has confirmed that it will suspend flights between Helsinki and Miami between 4 May and 29 September 2017.

The airline will also cancel two of its weekly frequencies on its Helsinki-Chicago route during the month of May.

“We are very sorry about the disruption this is causing our customers, and we are doing our best to offer suitable alternative routings for them,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Finnair. “We are contacting all customers with bookings on the affected flights to offer an alternative routing. In case a suitable alternative routing cannot be found, customers may apply for a ticket refund. Finnair continues to offer Miami as a destination throughout the summer with our joint business partners American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia.”

Finnair plans to resume flights to Miami on 1 October 2017 with three weekly frequencies.



See other recent news regarding: Finnair, Miami, Helsinki.