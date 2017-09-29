Finnair to Suspend Miami Flights; Reduce
Chicago Frequency
Finnair has confirmed that it will suspend
flights between Helsinki and Miami between 4 May and 29 September
2017.
The airline will also cancel two of its weekly
frequencies on its Helsinki-Chicago route during the month of May.
“We are very sorry about the disruption this is
causing our customers, and we are doing our best to offer suitable
alternative routings for them,” said Juha Järvinen, Chief
Commercial Officer at Finnair. “We are contacting all customers
with bookings on the affected flights to offer an alternative
routing. In case a suitable alternative routing cannot be found,
customers may apply for a ticket refund. Finnair continues to
offer Miami as a destination throughout the summer with our joint
business partners American Airlines, British Airways and Iberia.”
Finnair plans to resume flights to Miami on 1 October
2017 with three weekly
frequencies.