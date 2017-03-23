TravelNewsAsia.com
Pop-Up Lifeguard Tower Hotel Opens on Tel Aviv Beach in Israel

A pop-up hotel has opened in a lifeguard tower on Tel Aviv Beach in Israel.

The hotel opening is part of an international campaign by the Tourism Ministry and the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality which invites tourists to enjoy an unique experience in the city. The lifeguard tower, which is located on Frishman Beach, was inaugurated by the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai and the Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi.

Over the past month, under the direction of “Brown Hotels” Urban Collection lead designer Aline Langlieb and graffiti artist Edgar Rafael, the lifeguard tower was transformed into a one-one-of-its-kind oceanfront hotel suite, complete with luxurious space and amenities, including a pampering shower, personal butler, breakfast, and room service.

Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai, “As with other areas, so it is with tourism in the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo – it was and always will be creative and ground-breaking. This lifeguard tower is an amazing opportunity to come and enjoy the city and our wonderful beach. I am sure that the guests in the lifeguard tower will share their impressions of the city with their friends all over the world.”

Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi, said, “In recent years, the Tourism Ministry has gone through a transformation in marketing and today we are working in new niche markets and using very creative ideas, out of an understanding that the creativity is the name of the game in the world of marketing. Thanks to Tourism Ministry investment and the optimum weather that Israel has to offer throughout the year, there is significant interest in the lifeguard tower campaign that has received more than 300 million views and more than a million clicks since the campaign began. This is part of the Two Cities One Break campaign that encourages tourism to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and we will continue the marketing momentum in accordance with the policies and increased budgets that Tourism Minister Levin has secured.”

Until 4 April, the lifeguard tower hotel suite will host influencers and winners in the international competition that was run in cooperation with hotels.com.

 Competition participants were asked to upload a photo of themselves, wearing the beach gear that they would bring with them, and taken against the background of their home town, carrying a sign that reads #TAKEME2TELAVIV.

The winners will be flown to Israel for a four-day vacation, staying in the lifeguard tower for the first night and in a Brown Collection Hotel for the remaining two nights.

