Pop-Up Lifeguard Tower Hotel Opens on Tel Aviv Beach in Israel

A pop-up hotel has opened in a lifeguard tower
on Tel Aviv Beach in Israel.
The hotel opening is part of an international
campaign by the Tourism Ministry and the Tel Aviv-Yafo
Municipality which invites tourists to enjoy an unique experience
in the city. The lifeguard tower, which is located on Frishman
Beach, was inaugurated by the Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai
and the Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi.
Over the past month, under the direction of
“Brown Hotels” Urban Collection lead designer Aline Langlieb and
graffiti artist Edgar Rafael, the lifeguard tower was transformed
into a one-one-of-its-kind oceanfront hotel suite, complete with
luxurious space and amenities, including a pampering shower,
personal butler, breakfast, and room service.
Mayor
of Tel Aviv-Yafo Ron Huldai, “As with other areas, so it is with
tourism in the city of Tel Aviv-Yafo – it was and always will be
creative and ground-breaking. This lifeguard tower is an amazing
opportunity to come and enjoy the city and our wonderful beach. I
am sure that the guests in the lifeguard tower will share their
impressions of the city with their friends all over the world.”
Tourism Ministry Director-General Amir Halevi,
said, “In
recent years, the Tourism Ministry has gone through a
transformation in marketing and today we are working in new niche
markets and using very creative ideas, out of an understanding
that the creativity is the name of the game in the world of
marketing. Thanks to Tourism Ministry investment and the optimum
weather that Israel has to offer throughout the year, there is
significant interest in the lifeguard tower campaign that has
received more than 300 million views and more than a million
clicks since the campaign began. This is part of the Two Cities
One Break campaign that encourages
tourism to Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and we will continue the
marketing momentum in accordance with the policies and increased
budgets that Tourism Minister Levin has secured.”
Until 4 April, the lifeguard tower hotel suite will host
influencers and winners in the international competition that was
run in cooperation with hotels.com.
Competition participants were
asked to upload a photo of themselves, wearing the beach gear that
they would bring with them, and taken against the background of
their home town, carrying a sign that reads #TAKEME2TELAVIV.
The winners
will be flown to Israel for a four-day vacation, staying in the
lifeguard tower for the first night and in a Brown Collection
Hotel for the remaining two nights.
