Bombardier Business Aircraft Service Centres Earn FAA Diamond Awards

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s five U.S.-based Service Centres have received the 2016 Aviation Maintenance Technician (AMT) Diamond Award of Excellence.

The awards are sponsored by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

“We value our customers’ peace of mind, which is why we have invested tremendously in our customer support network, adding more Customer Response Trucks in the U.S., expanding our capabilities and hiring close to 200 additional highly skilled technicians and project managers across the network,” said Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager of Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “These awards confirm the strength of our network in providing our customers with an exceptional customer experience.”

Bombardier’s Service Centres have earned consecutive Diamond Awards of Excellence for the last seven years.

Hartford has earned 18 awards, Wichita has received 16 awards, Dallas has earned 15 awards, Fort Lauderdale has received 9 consecutive awards and the Tucson facility has earned 7 awards, consecutively.

The awards are presented to organizations who provide 100% of their eligible technicians with regulatory, airworthiness, and safety awareness training programs within a given year.

Bombardier Business Aircraft has a total of 9 Service Centres and 17 Customer Response Team mobile units worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global business jets.

