Bombardier Business Aircraft Service Centres Earn FAA Diamond Awards

Bombardier Business Aircraft’s five U.S.-based
Service Centres have received the 2016 Aviation Maintenance
Technician (AMT) Diamond Award of Excellence.
The awards are sponsored by the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
“We value our customers’ peace of mind, which is
why we have invested tremendously in our customer support network,
adding more Customer Response Trucks in the U.S., expanding our
capabilities and hiring close to 200 additional highly skilled
technicians and project managers across the network,” said
Jean-Christophe Gallagher, Vice President and General Manager of
Customer Experience, Bombardier Business Aircraft. “These awards
confirm the strength of our network in providing our customers
with an exceptional customer experience.”
Bombardier’s
Service Centres have earned consecutive Diamond Awards of
Excellence for the last seven years.
Hartford has earned 18
awards, Wichita has received 16 awards, Dallas has earned 15
awards, Fort Lauderdale has received 9 consecutive awards and
the Tucson facility has earned 7 awards, consecutively.
The awards are presented to organizations who provide 100% of their eligible technicians with regulatory,
airworthiness, and safety awareness training programs within a
given year.
Bombardier Business Aircraft has a total of
9 Service Centres and 17 Customer Response Team mobile units
worldwide, all equipped to support Bombardier Learjet, Challenger
and Global business jets.
